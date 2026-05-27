When embarking on a fitness journey, it's essential to track progress effectively beyond just numbers on a scale. While the scale can be a helpful tool, it does not always reflect the true changes happening in your body. You can gain muscle and lose fat at the same time, a process called body recomposition. Muscle is denser than fat, your scale weight might stay the same even as your body transforms.

Importance of gaining muscle and losing fat

1. Metabolic optimisation

Muscle tissue is highly active metabolically. Building muscle increases your resting metabolic rate, meaning your body burns more calories even at rest. Conversely, carrying excess visceral fat triggers chronic inflammation and raises the risk of metabolic syndromes.

2. Longevity and disease prevention

Optimising your body composition helps reduce the risk of chronic illnesses. High body fat combined with low muscle mass accelerates insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Muscle acts as a metabolic sink for glucose, improving blood sugar control.

3. Structural integrity and mobility

Muscle protects your bones, joints, and tendons. Cultivating lean mass prevents age-related muscle wasting and maintains bone density. This safeguards your mobility, balances your posture, and reduces injury risks as you age.

Signs you are gainign muscles and losing fat

Recognising the signs can be incredibly motivating. Here are some key indicators that you're on the right track.

1. Changes in body composition

One of the most significant signs that you are gaining muscle and losing fat is the change in your body composition. You may notice that your clothes fit differently. Your waist shrinks, but your sleeves or pant legs feel tighter. This alteration occurs because muscle tissue is denser than fat tissue, meaning it takes up less space in your body. If you find that your body is becoming firmer and your measurements are shrinking, this is a strong indication of a positive transformation.

2. Increased strength

If you're gaining strength in your workouts, this is a clear sign that you are building muscle. As your muscles adapt to the resistance you're putting them through, they become stronger, allowing you to lift heavier weights or perform more repetitions.

3. Enhanced energy levels

Many people who gain muscle while losing fat experience increased energy levels. Muscle tissue is metabolically active, which means it requires energy even at rest. This can lead to more efficient energy use throughout the day.

4. Improved endurance

As your muscle mass increases, you may notice that your endurance improves, allowing you to sustain physical activity for longer periods. Whether it's running, cycling, or anything else that challenges your cardiovascular system, improvements in endurance often accompany a well-structured strength training program. As a result, you'll be able to push through workouts longer and with greater intensity.

5. Changes in appetite and cravings

When you increase your physical activity levels and build muscle, your body requires more fuel. This change may lead to a shift in your appetite. For many, gaining muscle and losing fat can lead to healthier cravings, such as desiring more protein-rich foods or healthier options overall.

6. Fat Loss reflected in measurements

Instead of focusing solely on weight, consider tracking your body measurements. Use a tape measure to check your waist, hips, arms, and thighs. If these measurements are decreasing while your strength is increasing, it's a clear signal of fat loss alongside muscle gain. Remember, the aim is to lose fat, not necessarily to lose weight, as muscle mass will impact total body weight.

Recognising the signs of gaining muscle and losing fat is critical for maintaining motivation on your fitness journey. By focusing on body composition changes, strength gains, energy levels, and positive changes in appetite, you can gain a clearer picture of your progress. Remember, every person's fitness journey is unique, and changes can take time.

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