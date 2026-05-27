Natural remedies such as ajwain water and pudina water can work to reduce acid reflux when consumed in the right dose. Not only the dose but also the time to consume it makes a difference when it comes to acid reflux relief. The problem of acidity gets worse in summers as the heat increases the acidic build-up in the stomach. When this is coupled with dehydration, then normal digestion gets disrupted. The spicy and oily food intake can further worsen the problem of acid reflux.

The summer months need natural remedies to get relief from acid reflux, as it can get too uncomfortable to handle. Thus, drinking ajwain water or pudina water can work at offering relief, but to know if it is right for you, you need to look at their individual health benefits.

Ajwain Water Benefits For Acid Reflux

Research published in the Global Journal of Medical Research: B Pharma, Drug Discovery, Toxicology and Medicine details that ajwain contains the compound known as thymol, which functions as a digestive. Furthermore, it can stimulate gastric enzymes and reduce gas and bloating as well. Additionally, it can even help by providing the following health benefits:

When you consume ajwain water, you can get quick relief from indigestion.

Helps reduce gas pressure, as it can lead to heartburn and flatulence.

May neutralise acid, which can come up as acid reflux and cause discomfort.

Pudina Water Benefits For Acid Reflux

A review published in the Traditional Medicine journal highlights that mint water, when consumed in moderation, can help with acid reflux. The menthol in pudina relaxes the gastrointestinal tract and may even ease spasms linked to causing acid reflux. Here is how consumption of pudina water works on easing acid reflux:

By offering a cooling effect on the stomach, as pudina contains compounds that help with it.

Relaxes digestive tract, which reduces spasms that cause acid to come up, causing discomfort.

Anti-inflammatory properties, as irritation can worsen acid reflux.

Pudina water also soothes the burning sensation that can occur during acid reflux.

Helps reduce acidity discomfort that can be worsened if left untreated.

Pudina water is refreshing and hydrating at the same time.

Ajwain Water vs Pudina Water - Which Works Faster On Acid Reflux?

When you need to choose between ajwain and mint water, you need to consider multiple factors that determine its effect. Your body's ability to absorb the nutrients and health benefits can also vary, so it is best to consult a nutritionist or dietician for the right approach to get relief from acid reflux. Here are the factors that need to be considered:

Speed of relief: It varies with the consumption of carom seed water and mint water.

Mechanism: Carom seed water improves digestion while pudina water soothes the stomach.

Best use for bloating and heaviness: You need to drink carom seed water and pudina water if you are looking to reduce heat-induced acidity.

Taste: Carom seed water has a stronger taste than pudina water, which offers a more refreshing feeling.

When comparing carom seed water vs pudina water for acid reflux, the choice depends on the cause of symptoms.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Recommends 5 Indian Herbs And Spices To Help With Acid Reflux

What Does A Doctor Recommend?

"Acid reflux can have different triggers like gas, heat, or poor digestion, so the remedy should match the cause," says Dr Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

How To Prepare Ajwain And Pudina Water

You can prepare both carom seeds and mint water easily at home by following these steps:

Ajwain Water:

Boil 1 tsp carom seeds in water

Strain and drink lukewarm

Pudina Water:

Boil mint leaves

Cool slightly before drinking

Carom seed water and pudina water are natural drinks that relieve acidity quickly when consumed in controlled doses and by getting the timing right.

Also Read: Pudina vs Dhaniya: Which Is Better For Improving Sluggish Summer Digestion?

Who Should Avoid These Remedies?

Natural remedies such as carom seed water and mint water need to be consumed in controlled doses by people who are

Chronic GERD patients

Pregnant individuals should consult a doctor.

Avoid excess intake, as it can trigger side effects

Both drinks can support digestion, but when choosing between ajwain water and pudina water for acid reflux, understanding your symptoms can help you pick the right remedy faster.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.