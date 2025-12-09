Is Drinking Pudina Or Mint Water After Lunch Effective For Indigestion?

That heavy, uncomfortable feeling after a rich lunch, the bloating, the acid creep, the sluggishness, this is something most people know too well. But before reaching for antacids and over-medicating (because antacids have negative health impacts too), consider what Ayurvedic practitioners have recommended for the longest time: a simple glass of pudina (mint) water. But what makes this age-old remedy so effective that modern science is now taking notice? The answer lies in how mint interacts with your digestive system in ways that go beyond temporary relief. This natural solution doesn't just mask discomfort, it works at a deeper level to address what's actually happening inside your body after a heavy meal. Here's what research reveals about this traditional drink and why it might be exactly what your digestive system needs after not only lunch, but any rich meal.

How Pudina Water Helps With Indigestion Post-Lunch

Pudina Water As A Digestive Aid

Mint functions as a natural digestive aid because it contains the compound menthol. This compound is known to relax stomach muscles, which helps food move smoothly through the digestive tract. The timing of this drink matters; after lunch, it can reduce bloating and heaviness. Mint water consumption also prevents gas formation, a common cause of indigestion that gives rise to stomach aches and pains. Studies have documented that mint water can be used to balance the digestive load after food consumption.

The most important feature that makes mint water appealing to most people is its gentle, natural composition, which agrees with the gut's functioning. Studies have noted that regular consumption of mint water works as a digestive aid without any side effects.

The Cooling Effect Of Pudina On Acidity And Heartburn

Mint has natural cooling properties that soothe the stomach lining, which becomes inflamed when food is eaten too quickly. Studies have shown that taking time to eat during mealtime is necessary for proper digestion. People, when in a rush, forget to practise mindful eating. As a result, they develop stomach cramps, gas, bloating, and heartburn. Here is how, in this situation, drinking a glass of mint water can be helpful:

The excess acid build-up in the stomach that causes irritation which can be neutralised

It provides effective relief from heartburn and post-meal discomfort

The cooling sensation reduces irritation in the oesophagus, a common issue when meals are consumed too quickly

This makes it especially useful for people prone to acidity

Pudina water is a healthier alternative to sugary cold drinks

It refreshes the body while calming the digestive system

A simple glass can prevent acid reflux after heavy meals

Scientific Evidence Supporting Mint's Role

Modern studies confirm that mint is effective in easing indigestion through the presence of menthol. The main function of this compound lies in its ability to reduce spasms in the digestive tract. Studies have found that mint helps in managing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which affects between 0.4% and 15% of the population. A common dietary habit that drives IBS in the Indian population is consuming super-spicy food more than ten times per week as people with such intake are 92%more likely to have IBS. This is where mint water can help through the following functions:

Pudina water improves bile flow, aiding fat digestion

It enhances nutrient absorption from food

Clinical trials highlight mint's role in reducing bloating and gas

Scientific evidence supports its use as a safe, natural remedy

Combining tradition with science makes mint water a reliable natural remedy that can be prepared with ease.

How To Prepare Pudina Water

Mint water can be simply prepared at home, sourced from the market, or bought from a grocery store. Make sure the mint leaves are vibrant green, which indicates freshness. Here are the simple steps to prepare mint water at home:

Fresh mint leaves can be soaked in warm water and sprinkled with salt to remove dirt

Alternatively, leaves can be lightly boiled for a stronger flavour profile

Strain the water and drink it after lunch

Adding lemon to this preparation can enhance the taste and offer digestive benefits

A pinch of cumin or fennel can be included for extra relief

The drink is low-calorie and sugar-free

It can be stored in a flask or a covered sipper cup for daily use

Drinking mint water after lunch, or any rich meal for that matter, is a simple yet effective way to combat indigestion as it is backed by both Ayurvedic tradition and modern science. Mint has cooling and muscle-relaxing properties that make it a natural digestive aid. It is made quickly, affordably, and safely; mint water can be included in daily routines to improve gut health, reduce acidity, and enhance overall wellness. For those seeking a natural alternative to chemical remedies, this refreshing drink offers a reliable solution.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

