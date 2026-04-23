Pudina vs Dhaniya: Which Is Better For Improving Sluggish Summer Digestion?

Your digestion tends to slow down in summers as the heat takes a toll on how your normal digestive function occurs. The common symptoms of sluggish summer digestion are bloating, heaviness, and acidity, which can cause summer discomfort. When it comes to natural remedies that might help, pudina and dhaniya, or mint or coriander, are the go-to digestive summer herbs. Not only do they have cooling properties, but their anti-inflammatory properties make them better for summers. A review published in the Human Effects journal highlights that mint has the ability to improve human health markers in areas of digestive and respiratory health, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, and migraine and headaches. On the other hand, research published in the Phytochemistry journal highlights that coriander is beneficial when consumed in small doses over a continuing period of time.

Why Digestion Slows Down In Summer

The presence of heat affects the entire digestive system, which results in a slowdown, as dehydration and poor appetite are common issues. When more fermented and sugary foods are consumed, the digestion slows down even further and can lead to digestive issues.

Pudina (Mint): Benefits for Summer Digestion

Mint, or menthol, which is extracted from the herb, is used in formulations that help the body with its health benefits. Research published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry details that mint is a strong digestive benefit, which makes it a go-to summer herb. It has the following additional health benefits, especially when summer digestion is concerned. Here is how:

Cooling effect on the gut via its phytonutrients and compounds that are present in it.

Eases bloating and gas, which is common after eating a meal in summers.

Helps with nausea and acidity, which can occur when the gut is in dysbiosis.

The best ways to consume mint are to make use of it in the form of:

Mint water

Pudina chutney

Buttermilk

Also Read: Can Consuming Dhania-Pudina Chutney Fix Your Gut In Summer? Science Says Yes

Dhaniya (Coriander): Digestive Benefits

Coriander, as highlighted in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, and its extracts possess promising antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidative activities. When it comes to digestive benefits in summer, coriander can help with the following:

Mild cooling but balancing the digestive enzymes, which struggle to work in unison when extreme stress occurs.

Stimulates digestive enzymes, which are responsible for digestion and nutrient absorption.

Helps reduce water retention and heaviness, which can occur in summers.

The best ways to consume it can be in the form of:

Coriander water

Chutney

Added to dal and sabzi

Mint and coriander have the ability to internally cool you in summers

Photo Credit: Freepik

Pudina vs Dhaniya: Which Is Better For Sluggish Digestion?

In summers, when heat stress gets extreme, you need to actively make cooling choices for your digestive health. This is where consuming summer cooling herbs is necessary for their intended purpose.

Pudina is better for acidity, gas, and nausea.

Dhaniya is better for bloating, poor appetite, and heaviness.

The choice simply depends on the symptoms you want to alleviate and want relief from, and being aware of their specific benefits can make it easier.

Who Should Choose Pudina Over Dhaniya

Mint should be chosen by people who have the following health issues and want relief from them in summers:

Acid reflux, which is a sudden build-up of excessive acid in the stomach that comes up the oesophagus.

Heat-related nausea is a common issue as the body's core temperature gets overheated and tries to get rid of fluid from the body.

Frequent indigestion can happen when excessive, erratic eating patterns influence dietary choices.

Also Read: Okra Water vs Lauki Juice: Which Is Better For Managing Cholesterol?

Who Should Choose Dhaniya Instead

Coriander should be chosen by people who are struggling with the following:

Sluggish digestion that can worsen as the heat increases if hydrating foods aren't introduced into the diet.

Water retention, which gets worse when the body is struggling to retain the required dose of water, as the environmental temperature is too extremely hot.

Post-meal heaviness is common among people who eat large and heavy meals in winter.

Can You Consume Pudina and Dhaniya Together?

Yes, both of these science-backed summer herbs can be eaten in balanced amounts. But you need to thoroughly wash them to get rid of the dirt and microbes on them, and consume them in moderate amounts. You need to consume them as part of a summer diet that can cool your body internally. Here is how:

Chutneys

Infused water

Note: Avoid in excess, especially for those with very sensitive digestion, as it can have the opposite effect as well.

Both herbs support summer digestion differently, and you need to use a symptom-based approach instead of choosing one over the other. Consuming mint and coriander together can naturally improve your gut health in summers.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.