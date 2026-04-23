Fast Boats, Masks, Rifles: How Iran Guards Seized India-Bound Ship In Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released visuals of the Iranian navy's interception and seizure of two vessels - the India-bound Epaminondas and the MSC Francesca - in the Strait of Hormuz.

The video shows speedboats with Iranian flags approaching the vessels, after which soldiers wearing face masks climb the ships, donning rifles.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported that the Guards only opened fire on Epaminondas after it "ignored the warnings of the Iranian armed forces". A second ship called Euphoria was "fired upon", after which it halted, and a third ship, MSC Francesca, was also targeted.

IRGC released footage of the interception of two vessels, MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINODES, after maritime violations in the Strait of Hormuz.



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"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval force this morning identified and stopped in the Strait of Hormuz two violating ships," the Guards said in a statement. It added that the MSC Francesca belonged to the "Zionist regime" and stated that Epaminondas was "tampering with navigation systems and jeopardising maritime security".

The Guards warned against any action in defiance of the regulations imposed by the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz, "as well as activities contrary to the safe passage" through the waterway.

The IRGC Navy stated that "disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is considered a red line for Iran".

Trump's Ceasefire Extension

This naval confrontation surfaced just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire. In an interview with CNBC, Trump issued a direct appeal for a diplomatic breakthrough, suggesting Iran could secure a prosperous future through a new agreement.

Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal", noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's circumstances. Despite maintaining a naval blockade, Trump urged the Iranian government to adopt a pragmatic strategy, adding, "They have to use reason and they have to use common sense, and they can get themselves into a great position to make themselves into a great country."

Iran's "Bad Faith" Criticism For US

However, the gesture has been met with scepticism in Tehran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised the United States for what he termed "hypocritical" and contradictory behaviour.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation."

While the New York Post reported that Trump views a new round of talks as "possible" within a window of 36 to 72 hours, the path forward remains clouded. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has not yet reached a final decision on participating in the upcoming round of mediated discussions.

