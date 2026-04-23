UPMSP Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12 Time LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and 12 results today, April 23, 2026, at 4 PM for over 52 lakh students. Once released, students will be able to download their results at Ndtv.com using their roll number.

The NDTV result checker allows students to access their results instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

The board exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, at 8,000 centres, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

How to check results via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education).

Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.

Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital scorecard (marksheet) for future reference.

Direct Link To Check UPMSP Class 10 Result Via NDTV

Direct Link To Check UPMSP Class 12 Result Via NDTV

Official Website Link

Students can scan the NDTV QR code below to instantly check their results using their roll number.

Here are the LIVE Updates of UPMSP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results: