UP Board 12th Toppers 2026: Nandani Gupta Secures Second Position, Scores 97.20%

UP Board 12th Topper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) results today, with an overall pass percentage of 80.38 per cent. Nandani Gupta from Sarvodya Jankalyan Inter College, Khera (Bareilly) jointly secured the second rank with 97.20 per cent marks, along with Shriya Verma.

The third rank was also shared by two candidates - Surbhi Yadav and Puja Pal - who scored 97 per cent. Shikha Verma from Sitapur topped the UP Board Class 12 exams 2026 with 97.60 per cent marks.

Speaking about her preparation, second-rank holder Nandani Gupta said she studied for nearly 18 hours daily and attended extra classes at school.

Her father, who runs a furniture shop, supported her studies along with her mother and school.

Sharing her reaction, Nandani said she was initially nervous and did not expect to secure such a high rank despite her hard work.

Nandani Gupta from Sarvodya Jankalyan Inter College, Khera, Bareilly secured second position with 97.20 per cent marks in UP Board Class 12 Intermediate exams 2026. pic.twitter.com/DEhxiNdxKH — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) April 23, 2026

She had Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Hindi, and English as her subjects.

Girls outperformed boys this year, recording a pass percentage of 86.32 per cent, compared to 75.04 per cent among boys.

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