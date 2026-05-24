UP Madarsa Board Result Out: Girls Outperform Boys As Pass Percentage Crosses 88%

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board has declared the results of the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) and Alim (Senior Secondary) examinations for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.26%. Girls once again performed better than boys across both categories.

According to the Board, 55,788 students passed the examinations out of 80,933 registered candidates. Among them, 29,229 girls cleared the exams with a pass percentage of 94.30 per cent, while 26,559 boys qualified with a success rate of 85.13 per cent.

In the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) examination, 62,232 students had registered, out of which 47,036 appeared for the test. A total of 41,426 candidates passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 88.07 per cent.

Girls recorded stronger results in this category as well. Around 21,407 girls passed with a success rate of 91.46 per cent, while 20,019 boys cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 84.72 per cent.

Similarly, in the Alim (Senior Secondary) examination, 18,701 students had registered and 16,175 appeared. Of them, 14,362 students passed, resulting in an overall success percentage of 88.79 percent.

Girls continued to lead in the senior secondary examination, with 7,822 candidates passing at a success rate of 90.88%. In comparison, 6,540 boys qualified with a pass percentage of 86.42 per cent.

The examinations were conducted under CCTV surveillance and monitored directly from the Madarsa Board headquarters to maintain transparency and prevent unfair practices during the examination process. The state government said these arrangements were made to strengthen transparency and improve the quality of madarsa education.

Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official Madarsa Board website.