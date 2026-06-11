Inside Indian Navy's High-Risk Mission To Remove Missile Warhead From Tanker

The Indian Navy has successfully recovered and safely disposed of an unexploded missile warhead found onboard the crude oil tanker MT Olympic Life.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, which had no Indian nationals on board, was travelling from Fujairah in the UAE to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull off the coast of Oman on May 26, 2026. The tanker later informed authorities about the presence of an unexploded object as it continued its journey towards Kochi.

After receiving the alert through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy launched a coordinated response. A specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Southern Naval Command in Kochi was deployed to assess the situation.

The team found that a projectile had pierced the ship's hull, passed through multiple internal sections and become lodged inside a fuel tank.

A projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull and was lodged inside a fuel tank

Considering the risks of handling an unexploded warhead inside a fuel storage area, the Navy team carried out the operation in a carefully planned manner to ensure the safety of the vessel, its crew and nearby port facilities.

Following necessary safety procedures, the EOD team used specialised equipment to locate and disable the detonation mechanism before removing the warhead and related debris.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team in action

The EOD team adopted a phased approach to ensure safety of the ship, crew and surrounding port infrastructure

The recovered ordnance has now been moved to a secure location for storage and further examination.

The Indian Navy said the operation demonstrated its expertise in handling explosive threats at sea and its ability to respond to complex maritime emergencies. The swift action, despite the vessel being foreign-flagged and having no Indian crew members, reflects the Navy's role in supporting maritime safety and security in the region.