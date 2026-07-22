Indigenous Shallow-Water Warship INS Malvan Commissioned By Indian Navy

Indigenous warship INS Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class anti-submarine shallow-water craft, has been commissioned by the Indian Navy to strengthen the country's maritime security.

With over four-fifths of all the equipment used in the warship made in India, INS Malvan epitomises the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and reflects India's growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, the ship also highlights the country's shipbuilding mastery. The warship has been named after a former Indian Navy minesweeper, also called INS Malvan, which was decommissioned in 2003 after 19 years of service.

Malvan's induction marks a key addition to a new generation of home-built shallow-water warriors, bolstering India Navy's combat capabilities and safeguarding the country's maritime interests.

The ship carries a 'tiger claws' emblem that symbolises courage, speed, and surprise attack capabilities. The waves surrounding the claws depict the Navy's vigilance in India's maritime domain. 'Silent Claws' is the motto of the warship.

'Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat'

The commissioning event held at the INS Kadamba naval base in Karwar was presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh as chief guest. During the event, he stressed that maritime security and trade is crucial for the nation's economy in the current scenario.

"The Indian Ocean region is important to us. The Indian Navy is playing a vital role in ensuring secure sea lines of communication and that trade continues unhindered. With 80% being indigenous content in this warship, we will soon realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Stressing the importance of better coordination between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he said that future challenges can only be met through the combined capabilities of the three services.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, other senior officers, and Cochin Shipyard Limited representatives were also present.

Malvan is the seventh ship to be commissioned this year, and 12 more will follow, noted Vice Admiral Vatsayan. "Over 80% indigenous content is yet another testimony to India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The ship reflects India's rich heritage," he added.