Man Says Stop Saying "No Problem" At Work, Explains Why It May Undervalue Efforts

The words people use at the workplace can shape how their efforts are viewed. A man has started a discussion about the common phrase "no problem," saying that it may unintentionally make someone's help appear less valuable.

Ritesh Giri shared the post on his Instagram handle. He shared his thoughts on workplace communication and suggested that professionals should consider using warmer responses such as "happy to help" or "my pleasure" when colleagues thank them.

Giri said that when someone thanks a colleague for solving an issue or covering a shift, replying with "no problem" may make the effort sound insignificant. He explained that the person still gave their time, energy and support to help someone else.

He said, "Stop saying 'no problem' when someone thanks you at the workplace. Perhaps a colleague thanked you because you helped them resolve an issue or covered their shift, and you simply replied, 'no problem.' But it was not nothing. You showed up, put in the effort and helped them."

Giri explained that repeatedly using the phrase could affect how others view the support they receive. He said it might create the impression that helping did not require much effort or cause any inconvenience.

He added, "Instead, try saying, 'happy to help' or 'my pleasure'. These phrases convey warmth and sincerity, showing that you genuinely wanted to help without dismissing the time and effort involved."

Giri said that while the change in words may seem small, it could have an impact on workplace communication and professional boundaries.

He said, "It may seem like a small change, but it can have a significant impact."

Clarifying his point, Giri said he was not asking people to stop supporting their colleagues. He said, "I am not saying that you should stop helping people. Help them, but make your effort count."