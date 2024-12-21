Man Criticises Fresher For Skipping 'Sir,' Ignites Debate On Workplace Etiquette

Good communication skill is an essential quality for dealing with professional affairs properly. However, in addressing a senior, regional norms differ. In the United States, addressing conventions differ from those in India, while South Asian countries often have unique traditions rooted in cultural respect. Since connectivity across the globe is becoming easy by using online platforms, these variations are gradually becoming smaller, but not everyone accepts this change so easily. Sometimes, this casual tone might be misused or get out of hand when addressing seniors, who might appreciate traditional modes of respect. This would lead to either a wrong understanding or an unpleasant professional relationship. As the world moves towards a more connected workplace culture, understanding and adapting to diverse addressing norms remain essential for maintaining professional decorum and fostering career growth.

If not done properly, even a well-meaning LinkedIn message can start a dispute, as writer and blogger Saket recently highlighted in a post on X (previously Twitter). Saket described a conversation he had with a recent graduate of his alma mater, whose informal use of his first name did not sit well with him.

Saket shared the conversation on social media, "Call me old-fashioned, but a 2025 pass-out from my college messaged me on LinkedIn and started with - 'Hi Saket, we are from the same college'... And he lost me there itself. Son, you are 2025 pass-out, and you address a 1994 pass-out by their first name? I still address 1993 and earlier pass-outs as 'Sir.' This Americanised culture."

Call me old fashioned but had connected with a young fresh 2025 pass out from my college when he sent message on LinkedIn. His first message started with - Hi Saket, we are from same college…. And he lost me there itself. Son, you are 2025 pass out and address 1994 pass out with… — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) December 17, 2024

Four days after its initial post on X, the content has gone massively viral, amassing over 1 million views. The debate in the comment section shows no signs of slowing down, sparking continuous and lively discussions.

"Colleges and people from the same community-we usually always greet with respect (sir/brother/dada/anna/...) if they are elder to us," commented a user supporting the post.

"Still calling my college seniors sir after 15 years, some of them joined work at the same time with me. Some are in junior positions to me; I call their boss by first name, but college seniors are sir for life," wrote another user.

"We call 65-year-olds by their first names. It's not disrespectful at all. It's just about conditioning, I'd say," a third user wrote commenting on the post.