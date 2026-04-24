UP Board Results 2026: Meet Sitapur Girls Kashish And Shikha, Toppers With Over 97% Marks

UP Board Results 2026 Toppers: The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 have once again highlighted strong academic performances, with students from across the state securing top ranks. Among the standout performers this year are two girls from Sitapur, Kashish Verma and Shikha Verma, who secured top positions in their respective examinations.

Success continues to reflect consistent effort and dedication, as students across Uttar Pradesh delivered remarkable results. The board examination season has brought forward several success stories from both small towns and cities, with students making their families and schools proud by securing high scores.

Girls have once again outperformed boys in both classes, securing higher pass percentages and top ranks.

Sitapur Girls Lead Toppers' List

In the Class 10 examination, Kashish Verma from Sitapur secured the top position jointly with Anshika Verma from Barabanki, both scoring 97.83%. In Class 12, Shikha Verma from Sitapur emerged as the state topper with 97.60%. Both students are from Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College located in the Mahmoodabad area of Sitapur district.

Class 10 Toppers

Rank 1 (Joint): Kashish Verma (Sitapur), Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%

Rank 2: Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.50%

Rank 3 (Joint): Arpita (Sitapur), Rishabh Sahu (Jhansi), Pari Verma (Barabanki) - 97.33%

Class 12 Highlights

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%

Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly), Shriya Verma - 97.20%

Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly), Pooja Pal (Barabanki) - 97.00%

Girls Outperform Boys In Overall Performance

In Class 10, girls recorded a pass percentage of 93.76%, compared to 87.30% for boys. In Class 12, 86.32% of girls passed, while the pass percentage among boys stood at 75.04%.

Student Reaction

Speaking to NDTV, Class 12 topper Shikha Verma said she credited her success to her teachers and parents. She also shared her future goal of preparing for the Income Tax Inspector examination. According to her, she followed a daily study routine of around two hours.

Board Statement

The Uttar Pradesh Board stated that the examinations were conducted in a fair, transparent, and malpractice-free manner.

The results mark an important academic milestone for students as they prepare for higher education and future career opportunities.