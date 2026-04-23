UP Board Results 2026: Meet Class 10, 12 Toppers, Check Their Scores Here

UP Board Class 10th 12th Toppers List 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the results for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations 2026. The results were announced at 4 PM at the board headquarters by Chairman Dr Mahendra Dev and Secretary Bhagwati Singh. Over 50 lakh students who appeared for the exams can now access their scorecards via official websites and the NDTV Education portal.

This year, 90.42% students passed Class 10, while 80.38% cleared Class 12. The results have been declared in a record 20 days after evaluation, earlier than last year's April 25 announcement.

Girls outperformed boys in both classes. In Class 10, the pass percentage of girls stood at 93.76%, compared to 87.30% for boys. In Class 12, 86.32% girls passed, while the pass percentage for boys was 75.04%.

Class 12 Toppers

Rank 1: Shikha Verma (Sitapur) - 97.60%

Rank 2: Nandini Gupta (Bareilly), Shriya Verma - 97.20%

Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav (Bareilly), Pooja Pal (Barabanki) - 97.00%

Class 10 Toppers

Rank 1 (Joint): Kashish Verma (Sitapur), Anshika Verma (Barabanki) - 97.83%

Rank 2: Aditi (Barabanki) - 97.50%

Rank 3 (Joint): Arpita (Sitapur), Rishabh Sahu (Jhansi), Pari Verma (Barabanki) - 97.33%

According to the board, the examinations were conducted in a fair, transparent, and malpractice-free manner. The declaration of results marks a key academic milestone for students, determining their next steps in higher education and career pathways.