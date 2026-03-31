Should You Sprinkle Black Salt On Your Fruits This Summer? Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage Explained

Black salt is normally sprinkled on fruits such as watermelon, apples, or any other fruit, especially while making a fruit chaat. But have you ever wondered whether the tangy sprinkle and distinct taste might be doing more than just adding flavour to your fruit chaat bowl? The core ingredient that adds a dose of significant health benefits is black salt, or kala namak, which is a summer staple. According to the research published in the Current Research in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, black salt when combined with fruits has the ability to increase bioavailability and even enhance the way the fruits are preserved from oxygen exposure.

While its popularity can be attributed to social media videos, with influencers promoting it as a detox aid, black salt has been widely documented in medical journals to have health benefits when consumed in a controlled dose. And adding it to fruits that stimulate the palate and even improve how many fruits you may consume in a single sitting.

What Is Black Salt?

Black salt, or kala namak, is a mineral-rich rock salt that is processed with herbs and charcoal. It develops a unique tangy taste during processing and has a sulphuric aroma that makes it a popular digestive aid. Black salt is commonly added to buttermilk and various fruits to preserve their exterior surface that can become bruised or darkened when the fruits sit exposed at room temperature for a long period.

Health Benefits Of Adding Black Salt To Fruits

When black salt is added to fruits before consumption, then the health benefits significantly increase. According to the research published in the Current Research in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, black salt has a lower sodium content than normal table salt, which makes it a healthier variant that doesn't spike blood pressure. The specific health benefits of black salt can be as follows:

Aids digestion by stimulating bile production, which is necessary for the effective breakdown of food that is digested.

Reduces bloating and gas, especially after heavy meals, as the body requires a stimulant to break down food into energy quickly.

Balances electrolytes in hot weather; that is why it is commonly added to hydrating drinks such as nimbu paani, lemonade, jaljeera, and many more.

Also Read: Can Drinking Ajwain Water With Lemon Juice And Black Salt Boost Lung Immunity?

Side Effects And Dosage Of Black Salt

Black salt consumption needs to be in a controlled manner, and you need to assess your overall nutritional intake to make sure you don't end up eating too much. Here is an approximate dosage for the same, where excessive intake that involves consuming more than 3g in a single day can lead to the following:

Electrolyte imbalance, as the body needs a balance; too much salt can cause stress on the kidneys and result in excessive urination that can wash out the nutrients.

Stomach irritation or bloating, as the salt can cause intestinal irritation and cause a digestive slowdown.

Increased sodium levels in hypertensive individuals can cause sudden fluctuations that can have significant health impacts.

Oral problems can occur with black salt consumption, as it is known to cause dental fluorosis due to excess fluoride presence.

The recommended dosage is approximately 2 to 3 grams daily for healthy adults.

You need to avoid combining it with other high-sodium foods that can lead to a spike in sodium levels in your body.

Black salt with summer fruits (image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Why It Matters For Indians

India has a hot tropical climate that requires a diet that is rich in fruits that hydrate while providing the body with nutrition. This has made black salt the go-to accompaniment for improving the shelf-life of cut fruits and providing additional health benefits.

However, urban consumers often exceed safe limits, especially when following social media trends. So, be mindful of the quantity you need to consume.

Use black salt by the pinch or two and use it seasonally when required instead of consistently to avoid dealing with the side-effects.

Establishing balance is key, as it needs to be consumed during months of excessive heat to balance your electrolyte levels.

Also Read: Black Salt vs. Rock Salt: Which One Is Healthier?

Social Media's Role

Influencers tend to promote black salt as a detox miracle, but it lacks nuance. Black salt should be consumed in a controlled manner and often be used together with fruits. Do not let a trendy video dictate how much black salt you are adding to your fruit chaat bowl.

Some people believe that black salt is a miracle digestive aid, but it should be consumed in moderation only. You need to regulate your dose of black salt with fruits to balance its intake and safely reap its health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.