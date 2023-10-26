Try Lemon Water With Black Salt - An Elixir To Detox Post Festivities

Lemon water contains vitamin C and antioxidants. Photo Credit: iStock

India is currently in a festive mode and people are celebrating various festivals back-to-back. We just got done with the celebration of Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra and are gearing up to mark the festival of lights Diwali very soon. While we totally believe in enjoying every festival to the fullest, it is equally important to detox your body before getting on a bingeing spree yet again. After all, no celebration is complete without some sinful indulgences. If you have been overeating in the recent past and planning to get on a detox diet for some time, then we have a perfect tip to add to your regime. It's a simple drink that tastes good and is super healthy as well. All you need to do is, squeeze some lemon juice in lukewarm water, add a pinch of black salt to it, and drink. Let's elucidate further.

Why Is It Important To Detox Your Body Post Festivities?

Food and festival go hand-in-hand. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that a range of sweet and savoury delicacies play one of the most important roles in every celebration across India. While it is absolutely okay to get on a bingeing spree, you must remember to detoxify the built-up toxins at regular intervals. This will help your body to metabolise faster, leading to a healthier way of living. Alongside, proper detoxification also prepares your body for the upcoming bingeing sessions.

How Lemon Water Helps You Detox?

'Start your mornings with a glass of lemon water' - it is something we all grew up hearing. Lemon is a storehouse of vitamin C, and antioxidants and contains various anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties that help cleanse your gut. Besides, it also balances the pH level in the body and keeps you hydrated.

Detox drink helps flush out toxins

How Does Black Salt Help You Detox?

According to WebMD, black salt helps restrict acid levels in the body and reduces reflux. Alongside, it also reduces gas formation and limits bloating and flatulence. Alongside, black salt is also known to help the liver make bile juice and cleanse the toxins completely.

Should You Drink Lemon-Black Salt Concoction In Warm Water?

According to the book 'Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr Vasant Lad, the tradition of sipping into lukewarm water early in the morning or post-meal has been there since time immemorial. It helps your body detox and prevents fat build-up. Alongside, it also helps accelerate the process of metabolism. This automatically means, that adding some lemon juice and black salt to the water enhances the goodness by leaps and bounds.

Bottom Line:

Now that you know all about the goodness of drinking lemon water with black salt, we suggest, including it in your detox diet and enjoying the benefits to the fullest. But always remember, the dosage may vary from person to person as per their tolerance. So, the best practice is to consult an expert and understand your dosage before including the detox drink in your diet.

Detox well!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.