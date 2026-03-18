GLP-1 Users Often Restart Medication After Stopping, Finds Study; What Exactly Happens After Quitting?

GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1s) have become the first-line treatment for obesity. Originally developed for diabetes management, these medications have gained popularity for their weight loss effects. As more individuals use these drugs for weight loss, researchers are conducting extensive studies on GLP-1s, exploring their side effects, potential benefits, withdrawal symptoms, and more. One common question many people ask is: What happens when you stop using the drug? A recent study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism investigated the effects of discontinuing popular weight loss and diabetes medications, such as Ozempic/Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro/Zepbound (tirzepatide).

The study found that many people don't quit weight management entirely. Instead, when they stop their primary GLP-1 injection, they often restart it later, switch to a different (often cheaper) option or follow lifestyle programs to keep the weight off. This treatment hopping helps people maintain their weight loss better than expected after stopping the injections.

Major findings:

The study found that a significant portion of patients who discontinued the drug actually went back to treatment within a year:

27% switched to a different medication (like older, more affordable weight-loss pills)

20% restarted their original medication after a break

14% started seeing specialists like dietitians or exercise coaches to keep the weight off

The researchers found that the two biggest reasons people stopped the drugs were:

Cost: This was the number 1 reason. Many insurance plans stop covering the drugs or have high copays. Side effects: Some people couldn't tolerate the nausea or stomach issues.

Additionally, people with Type 2 diabetes were more likely to restart the medication than those using it only for weight loss. The researchers believe this is because insurance companies are much more likely to cover these drugs long-term for diabetes than for obesity.

What exactly happens after stopping GLP-1s? Do you regain after cessation?

"Yes, some weight regain can occur after stopping GLP-1 medications. Studies suggest that people may regain a portion of the lost weight within six months to a year after discontinuing the drug. However, the extent of weight regain varies from person to person," says Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Dr. Mithal also highlights that individuals who use GLP-1 medications as a support tool while maintaining strict diet and exercise habits are less likely to regain significant weight. On the other hand, those who do not maintain healthy lifestyle changes may regain a substantial portion of the weight they lost-sometimes around 60-70% of the lost weight, though they may not return completely to their original weight.

"This phenomenon is not unique to weight loss medications. Just as blood sugar levels may rise when diabetes medications are stopped, weight can increase again if obesity treatment is discontinued. Therefore, treatment often needs to be carefully tailored," he adds.

How to prevent the yo-yo effect

"Doctors may gradually reduce the dose to a maintenance level while encouraging stronger lifestyle measures such as balanced nutrition and regular physical activity. Some individuals with moderate obesity may eventually stop the medication without major rebound weight gain, but in most cases, some degree of weight regain is possible. Consistent diet control and strength training can help minimise this rebound," says Dr. Mithal.

The doctor also strictly advises that one should not stop using the drug abruptly. It is of utmost importance to consult a doctor to discontinue safely.

GLP-1 drugs are a class of medications that mimic the action of the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone in the body. This hormone primarily regulates blood sugar levels and appetite. They help with weight loss by suppressing appetite, slowing gastric emptying and enhancing insulin secretion.

(Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Group Chairman, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

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