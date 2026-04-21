Fake Mounjaro Worth Rs 56 Lakh Seized In Gurugram: What It Can Do To Your Body

A shocking crackdown in Gurugram has brought India's growing fake weight-loss drug market into sharp focus. Authorities recently seized counterfeit versions of Mounjaro KwikPen worth Rs 56 lakh, exposing a racket that was manufacturing and selling the injections through illegal channels. Originally developed by Eli Lilly, Mounjaro is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is increasingly being used for weight loss. But the rise in demand has also opened the door to dangerous counterfeit versions, putting unsuspecting users at serious health risk.

According to a study published in Journal of Medicine Surgery and Public Health, fake Mounjaro may contain insulin instead of tirzepatide because insulin is cheaper and easier to source. A person who is not diabetic taking a high dose of insulin can suffer from profound hypoglycemia. This can lead to immediate "brain starvation" (as discussed in your previous topic), resulting in seizures, permanent brain damage, or a hypoglycemic coma

What Fake Mounjaro Can Do To Your Body

Authorities have busted a racket involving the production and distribution of counterfeit Mounjaro injections, leading to the arrest of two individuals in connection with the case. "The illicit seizure of fake Mounjaro is alarming considering its recent and increasing popularity for use in managing Type 2 Diabetes and weight-related conditions. Mother Mounjaro itself works by regulating blood sugar and appetite through some hormonal manipulation. Even for a legit Mounjaro prescription, a medication like this requires high levels of medical supervision, busting down fake versions that are almost guaranteed to be laced with incorrect dosages, harmful contaminants, and other medicinal mysteries," says Jeevan Kasara, Chairman, Steris Healthcare.

A study published in a journal of Frontiers in Pharmacology highlighted the case of rhabdomyolysis (muscle breakdown that poisons the kidneys) following a high dose of tirzepatide. Fake pens often have faulty dosing mechanisms that can deliver a "mega-dose" all at once. The counterfeit products closely mimicked original packaging, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between genuine and fake. However, investigators found several red flags, including poor storage conditions, labelling inconsistencies and unregulated sourcing of ingredients.

Also read: GLP-1 Should Not Be Used As A Quick Fix For Weight Loss And Diabetes Management, Warns Top Experts

This incident has triggered concern among health authorities, especially as more people turn to weight-loss drugs without strict medical supervision.

Risk Associated With Fake Mounjaro

Medical experts warn that fake injectable drugs are far more risky than counterfeit pills because they are administered directly into the body. "The backlash of such a counterfeit Mounjaro will leave users with severe negative reactions including: drops or spikes in blood sugar, severe gastrointestinal reactions including vomiting and diarrhea, and in some cases may even leave users with severe, long damage to vital organs. In an even wider scope, it is terrifying to see people using Mounjaro for extreme weight loss without medical supervision," says Kasara. Potential health risks include:

No active ingredient, leading to uncontrolled blood sugar levels in diabetics

Incorrect dosage or unknown substances, which may cause severe hypoglycaemia, dizziness or fainting

Bacterial contamination, increasing the risk of infections, abscesses or even sepsis

Organ damage, particularly to the liver and kidneys due to toxic impurities

Loss of drug effectiveness if not stored under proper cold chain conditions (2-8 degree celsius)

In some cases, these complications can become life-threatening, especially if medical help is delayed.

A Serious Public Health Threat

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, drug control officer Jeewan Kasara warned that counterfeit injectable drugs can have unpredictable and dangerous consequences.

"Fake injections are extremely risky because you don't know what is inside them. They may contain harmful substances, incorrect doses or no active drug at all. This can lead to severe complications and even prove fatal in some cases," said Jeewan Kasara. He also stressed that people should avoid purchasing such medicines from unauthorised sources, even if they are available at cheaper prices.

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Red Flags You Should Watch Out For

With counterfeit drugs entering the market, experts urge consumers to stay alert. Warning signs include:

Buying medicines from social media platforms or unverified sellers

Prices that seem too good to be true

Packaging errors, such as spelling mistakes or unclear printing

Lack of temperature-controlled delivery

Absence of a valid prescription

If any of these signs are present, it is best to avoid using the product altogether.

Why Fake Weight-Loss Drugs Are Rising

The popularity of GLP-1 based drugs like Mounjaro has skyrocketed globally, including in India. Key reasons behind the rise of counterfeit versions include:

High cost of original drugs

Increasing demand for rapid weight loss

Easy online distribution channels

Limited awareness among consumers

Experts say this combination has created a thriving black market, making it easier for fake products to reach buyers.

What To Do If You've Used A Suspect Injection

If you think you may have used a fake injection, do not ignore potential symptoms. Take these steps immediately:

Monitor for signs like nausea, dizziness, fever or weakness

Check blood sugar levels regularly

Seek urgent medical attention

Avoid taking further doses without consulting a doctor

Early intervention can prevent complications from becoming severe. The Gurugram seizure is a stark reminder that the risks of counterfeit medicines are real and growing. While drugs like Mounjaro are transforming weight-loss and diabetes care, fake versions can do far more harm than good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.