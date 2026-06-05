If you are a gym goer then you might have experienced a strange itching, tingling, or prickling sensation shortly after taking a pre-workout supplement. For some, it feels like tiny pins and needles on the face, neck, arms, or hands. While the sensation can be uncomfortable and even alarming for first-time users, it is usually not a sign of skin damage. One of the most common reasons for this itching is an ingredient called beta-alanine, which is frequently found in pre-workout formulas. Beta-alanine can trigger a temporary sensation known as paresthesia, which feels like tingling, itching, or mild burning on the skin. This happens because the ingredient stimulates certain nerve endings near the surface of the skin.

According to research published in, the Journal of Neuroscience, the tingling and itching sensations are primarily caused by beta alanine and sometimes high doses of niacin (Vitamin B3)

Why Does It Happen?

The itching typically begins within 15 to 30 minutes of taking a pre-workout supplement and may last for up to an hour. The intensity can vary depending on the dosage, individual sensitivity, and whether the supplement is taken on an empty stomach.

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"In most healthy individuals, the sensation is considered a normal side effect rather than a sign of harm. However, not all itching should be ignored. If pre-workout use leads to symptoms such as hives, redness, swelling, difficulty breathing, or a persistent rash, it may indicate an allergic reaction to one of the ingredients. In such cases, the supplement should be discontinued, and medical advice should be sought promptly," says Kiran Dalal, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital Faridabad.

Can It Harm Your Skin?

In most cases, no. The temporary itching associated with beta-alanine does not damage the skin. Unlike allergic reactions, it generally does not cause significant swelling, blistering, or long-term irritation. However, if itching is accompanied by symptoms such as hives, a widespread rash, facial swelling, breathing difficulty, or severe redness, it could indicate an allergic reaction to one of the ingredients. In such cases, medical attention should be sought immediately.

How to Reduce the Itching

If the sensation is bothersome, there are a few simple ways to reduce it. Taking a smaller dose, splitting the serving into multiple portions, or consuming the supplement with food may help. Some manufacturers also offer sustained-release beta-alanine products that are designed to minimise tingling. Staying hydrated and following the recommended serving size can also help reduce unwanted side effects.

Should You Stop Taking Pre-Workout Supplements?

Not necessarily. For most people, mild itching or tingling is a harmless side effect rather than a health concern. However, if symptoms become severe, persistent, or are accompanied by signs of an allergic reaction, it is important to stop using the product and consult a healthcare professional.

Also read: Weight Loss: Why Pre-Workout Supplements Are A Bad Idea

According to the Dietitian, for those who find the tingling uncomfortable, taking smaller divided doses or choosing products with lower amounts of beta-alanine may help reduce symptoms while maintaining performance benefits. In summary, the temporary itching commonly experienced after taking pre-workout supplements is usually caused by beta-alanine and is not harmful to the skin. Nevertheless, any severe or allergy-like symptoms warrant medical evaluation to ensure safety. That itchy feeling after taking a pre-workout supplement can be surprising, but it is often caused by beta-alanine and is generally harmless. While it may feel uncomfortable for a short period, it does not usually harm the skin. Understanding the difference between normal tingling and a true allergic reaction can help users make informed decisions about their supplements and fitness routines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.