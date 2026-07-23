You don't need detox drinks to fix your gut, that's what gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has said, adding simple daily habits can make a much bigger difference.

In an Instagram post, he advised people to focus on natural lifestyle changes. If you are looking for simple ways to improve your gut health, the doctor has shared three easy tips you can follow every day.

Dr Saurabh Sethi says that eating enough fibre every day is one of the best ways to keep your gut healthy. He recommends consuming fruits, vegetables, seeds and other whole foods.

According to him, women should focus on consuming 25 grams of fibre a day, while men should get around 38 grams. He also pointed out that most people do not eat fibre fully.

Fibre helps good bacteria in the gut grow and keeps bowel movements regular, which keeps the digestive system working properly.

He also recommends eating fermented foods every day, such as yoghurt, curd, kefir or buttermilk. He says dairy and plant based options are good choices. These foods have good bacteria that keep your gut healthy and improve digestion. Eating them regularly can support a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut.

Dr Saurabh Sethi says that walking every day is another simple way to improve gut health. Walking every day helps food move in your digestive system, improves digestion and prevents constipation.

According to him, fibre works properly only when your body is well hydrated. If you eat more fibre but do not drink enough water, it can cause bloating and make constipation worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.