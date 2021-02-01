Weight Loss: Why Pre-Workout Supplements Are A Bad Idea

Did you know? The main ingredient in pre-workout supplements is caffeine

Taking pre-workout supplements is quite common. They help you feel energetic throughout your workout and also help in improving exercise performance. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about how popular pre-workout supplements have become, talks about whether or not you should have them. She informs that even though taking pre-workout supplements help you feel a boost during exercise, they may do you more harm than good.

Reasons you need to avoid pre-workout supplements

The main ingredient in pre-workout supplements is caffeine, which is the main ingredient which makes you feel energetic during exercise. However, instead of taking supplements, you should look into the reasons why you feel lack of energy or feel unable to do your workouts properly.

"If you feel that you're lacking in energy, you might want to look at whether you're really getting enough sleep, or the right nutrition from your food, instead of relying on pre-workouts to get you through your training," says Itsines.

Apart from poor lifestyle, you may also lack the energy to perform your workouts properly because of burnout or overtraining. "You might also end up using a pre-workout and training when your body actually needs rest," she adds.

Having said that, it is important to know that there's nothing wrong with having caffeine in moderation. You can have it in form of tea or coffee (avoid having energy drinks or aerated drinks). Avoid adding creamers or too much of sugar or artificial sweeteners, and it will not harm your health.

Make sure you have tea or coffee and other forms of caffeine in moderation

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with caffeine in moderation, but it is a stimulant, and there's also a chance of becoming tolerant to it," informs Itsines.

When one becomes tolerant to caffeine, it may make you want to keep having more, especially if you have it before your workout. Caffeine, being addictive in nature, makes you want to keep feeling its effects. It ends up in a post-caffeine crash, and you may get stuck in the cycle of taking it more often.

"For me personally, I like to limit my caffeine intake to 2 cups of Turkish coffee a day. I don't rely on caffeine to get me through my day, or my workouts - I make sure I'm getting enough sleep and eating a healthy balanced diet to give me all the fuel I need!" she shares.

Thus, whether its pre-workout supplement or your daily cups of tea or coffee, make sure you limit your caffeine content to a bare minimum.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.