Workout Tips For Weight Loss: Here Are Simple Yet Effective Ways To Boost Your Stamina, As Suggested By An Expert

Workout tips: Your stamina can make or break your workout. If you have a good stamina, it can up your exercise performance and help you achieve quicker and better results. In one of latest Instagram Reels, nutritionist Pooja Makhija says that stamina is something you build and are not born with. Being physically active throughout the day, eating healthy foods and pushing your limits on a daily basis are a few ways that can help in boosting your stamina. Besides, there are other ways that can help in boosting your stamina before workouts.

Workout tips: Ways to boost your stamina before workout

Eat a good pre-workout snack

According to Mumbai-based Makhija, eating a good pre-workout snack can help in boosting your stamina and making you feel more energetic through the workout. You can have a fresh and seasonal fruit like a banana or orange. A handful of nuts along with one date also makes for a great pre-workout snacking option.

Nut butter on toast or a cup of yogurt with chia seeds and flaxseeds is another great pre-workout snacks, as per the nutritionist.

Hydrate yourself

While some fitness trainers recommend not drinking water while exercising, Makhija says that you should in fact drink water throughout your workout. It can help in maintaining and even boosting your stamina during your workouts.

Replace lost electrolytes

When you exercise, you sweat. In this process, there occurs a loss of electrolytes and water. To replenish your electrolyte balance, you can have drinks like coconut water, fresh sugarcane juice or even take vitamin c supplements.

Do an exercise you enjoy

This stands true for both your diet and workout. You must always stick to workouts that you enjoy. Without being too hard on yourself, you should do exercises that do challenge you, but are also fun for you. You can opt for doing aerobics, Zumba, dance, tabata or HIIT. As far as the exercise is something that you naturally enjoy, you will automatically put in more effort to up your exercise performance as well as stamina.

"Stamina is something you build and are not burn with. Whatever good things we build, end up building us," says Makhija in the video.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.