Weight Loss Workout: Here's A 5-Exercise Bench Workout That You Can Do At The Park Today

This park bench workout targets your abs, back and legs

There can be days when you are extremely excited about working out at home for the simple reason that it is convenient and you can create just the kind of environment that you want. But, there are also days when being indoors seems gloomy. Stepping out to go for a walk, a cycling session, or even a workout in the park can be refreshing and relieving. And if today is one of those days where you feel like stepping out for a workout, then here's something that you are going to love.

Bench workout you can do at the park

Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a workout that can be done on a bench at the park. She has previously shared several workouts that can be done without any equipment, anytime, anywhere.

In her post, Itsines shares that when she first started her career as a personal trainer, she used to train clients in parks without any equipment. However, there's always a bench in a park and that would encourage her to get creative and come up with exercises that can be done just using the bench.

So here are the exercises that you can do as part of the park bench workout:

Incline push up - 12 reps Knee-Up - 16 reps (8 per side) Tricep Dips - 15 reps Single-Leg Hip Thrusts - 16 reps (8 per side) Sit-to-Squat Jump - 12 reps

Watch the video below where Itsines performs every exercise with the correct technique. You need to complete three laps of the workout. "These exercises are perfect for anyone who wants to train outside or for anyone who's in lockdown and wants to use their hour outside to workout," says Itsines.

Know that this workout can be done anytime, anywhere, and it can be completed in less than half an hour. If you were looking for innovative ways to do your workout today, then this you definitely can give a try to this park bench workout. Let's do this!

