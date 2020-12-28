Weight Loss Tips: Do You Workout Alone Or With A Friend? Here's What Will Give You Better Results, As Per Expert

Working out with a friend can help you get fitter

The year 2020 is soon coming to an end. Many of you must be working hard towards setting New Year Resolutions which you can actually keep. The year 2020 was a different one in many ways, and not good ones. The whole world was shocked by a pandemic, which is still very much on. Many people shifted their focus towards living a healthier lifestyle by exercising regularly and also eating foods that can improve i overall health and immunity. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to talk about the things that she learnt this year.

In her Insta story, she reveals why working out with a buddy or with a friend can be a good idea. If you are of the opinion that working out alone is better for you to get the best results, then this will change your mind.

Why working out with a buddy may be a good idea

Firstly, working out with a buddy can make exercising much more fun than it already is. On days when you feel low mood-wise, are stressed and don't really feel like exercising, call up a friend of yours and plan to do a workout together. Not only will it improve your mood, it will also motivate you to give your best in the workout.

Agrees Makhija, who says that one gets to push his/her limits when working out with a buddy. "We all know exercise is great for so many reasons. It is wonderful for weight loss and weight management, heart health and for your mental health. In 2020, I learnt that we should find an exercise buddy, and should not always do alone."

Working out with a buddy can help you get effective results from your workout

She goes on to add how she has always worked out alone, thinking that it would give her "me time" and that "push" to exercise efficiently. "But when you exercise with a friend or a buddy, perhaps someone who is fitter than you, you get a great push and strive to be better yourself," the Mumbai-based nutritionist says in her Insta story.

The most effective part of working out with a buddy, as mentioned above, is that it makes exercising fun. And we all want to continue doing something that's fun for us.

So as part of #MondayMotivation today, find a workout buddy and enjoy your workouts to the fullest. Happy fitness y'all!

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.