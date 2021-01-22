Weight Loss: Healthy Diet, Regular Exercise And This Important Step Are The Key To Achieve Your Goals On Time

Drinking sufficient water is important for your exercise performance

Highlights Kayla Itsines tells how much water you should drink in a day

She also reveals ways how you can increase your water intake

Drinking sufficient water is important for weight and overall health

Some of you may be a part of a virtual fitness challenge, or workout challenge with a buddy at the gym. You may also be following a healthy diet-low calorie, low fat, low carb or protein-rich-depending on the goal you are seeking to achieve. However, you may not be able to achieve much in the desired pace, if you are not drinking sufficient water or are not hydrated enough. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to talk about the importance of hydration for enabling the body to function at its best.

Weight loss: Why hydration is as important as a healthy diet and regular exercise

By not drinking enough water, you feel tired and fatigued throughout the day. Lack of sufficient water intake can also make you feel hungrier than usual. By increasing your daily water intake, you can notice huge improvements in how you feel, says Itsines.

Apart from improving your exercise performance, it can also help in imparting a natural glow to your skin and also improve your digestion.

Also read: 5 Ways Your Body Tells You Are Severely Dehydrated

How much water should you be drinking?

Itsines shares a unique formula to calculate how much water you should drink every day. Here's what she recommends:

Convert your weight into pounds. So if you weight 70kgs, in pounds you will weigh somewhere around 154 pounds. Then, divide your weight in pounds, by 2. In this case, 154/2 is 77. You need to drink 77 ounces of water every day.

Another way of calculating how much water you need to drink in a day is by checking the colour of your pee. When you are sufficiently hydrated, the colour of your pee will be clear or pale yellow. If it has a deeper colour, then you need to drink more water.

Drink enough water so the colour of your pee is clear or pale yellow

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Will Drinking Cold Water Make You Fat?

But, many people do struggle to drink sufficient water. Well, you can work on making water slightly more interesting. Add a lemon or lime wedge to it and it. Other options include mint, cucumber, orange, grapefruit, strawberries or blueberries. Get a nice water bottle for yourself and try these delicious infusions to make drinking water more fun.

Drink up and stay hydrated at all times!

Also read: Does Drinking Water With Meals Cause Weight Gain? Nutritionists Explain

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.