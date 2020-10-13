Does Drinking Water With Meals Cause Weight Gain? Nutritionists Explain

It is completely healthy to drink beverages with meals, in moderate quantity

Highlights There is no harm in drinking water with meals

Avoid drinking copious amounts of water or aerated drinks

Practice moderation while drinking beverages with meals

Weight loss: Don't drink water with your meals or immediately after them, it may cause weight gain. Have you heard statements way too often? Well, the weight loss industry has resulted in circulation of several such myths that are anything but true. The need of the hour is to look at food as something that can nourish you, help you be strong, healthy and fit. In this article, we are going to talk about drinking beverages with meals, and if it is a healthy thing to do.

Can drinking water with meals cause weight gain?

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla elaborates on this topic in one of her recent Insta posts. "Are you unsure as to whether it's fine to drink beverages with meals?" she asks.

Not just for weight gain concerns, but many people don't prefer drinking water because indigestion issues like bloating. "The truth is that there is no need to separate beverages from solid foods, rather, sip in moderation," writes Khosla in the caption of her post.

She goes on to add that drinking copious amounts of water or cold drinks or aerated drinks along with meals. It can suppress gastric secretion and also affect your digestion negatively.

Avoid drinking copious amount of water with your meals

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, who deals with functional nutrition at ThriveFNC, says that there is no harm in drinking liquids with meals, but it is definitely dependent on the kind of liquid that you're opting for.

"You can have liquids with your meals but what you have is more important. Nothing beats pure water. Mint infused lime water and ginger water also make for healthy drinks you can have with your meals. Lime water aids digestion and is good if you have it with your meals."

Khosla agrees. A glass of water at room temperature, or some green tea or soup is completely fine with meals. "Adding the juice of lemon can enhance iron and calcium uptake from food, and also gives you Vitamin C," she informs.

Thus, drinking beverages with meals is completely fine and healthy, and won't necessarily cause weight gain!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.