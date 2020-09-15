Fitness Trainer Explains How Drinking Sufficient Water Can Influence Your Fat Loss Program

Water for fat loss: Drinking sufficient water is important for a healthy functioning of metabolism

Fat loss: Drinking sufficient water every day is important for the body's metabolism, exercise performance, proper digestion and healthy overall functioning of the body. Nutritionist and health experts are of the belief that we drink only enough water to satisfy our thirst. This habit may end up causing several health and skin problems in the long term, and may even hinder your fat loss journey. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, in one of his recent posts on Instagram, mentions that we must consume at least 3.5 litres of water every day.

Why drinking sufficient water is important for fat loss

The amount of water that a person needs to drink every day may vary from person to person, depending on diet and physical activity. 60% of the human body up of water. Drinking water helps in maintaining the balance of body fluids.

"Water helps remove waste from the body. When you are hydrated it is easier for the system to move things along and you are less likely to suffer constipation and bloating," Channa writes in the caption of his post while explaining how drinking water helps with fat loss.

Drinking water helps increase lipolysis, a process by which the body burns fat for energy. "It also helps stimulate your metabolism and helps in weight management," he adds.

If you feel hungry shortly after having a meal, go for a glass of water instead of munching another snack. Many people often confuse thirst for hunger, and may end up overeating.

"Drinking water promotes satiation as it passes through the system quickly and stretches the stomach and send message to your brain signalling fullness and suppress your appetite," says Channa.

This calorie-free liquid helps your body work more efficiently from your thinking of burning fat.

A person who is dehydrated may experience symptoms headaches, nausea and dizziness. Chronic dehydration can increase risk of kidney disease, urinary tract infection and impaired brain function. When you don't drink enough water, you skin may look dull, and you may be at risk of premature ageing.

Thus not just for fat loss, drinking water is important for your overall well-being. How many litres of water have you been drinking lately?

(Vinod Channa is a Fitness and Nutrition Expert based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.