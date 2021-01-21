Weight Loss: Will Drinking Cold Water Make You Fat?

Drinking sufficient water is important for your health

Do not drink cold water, it will make you gain weight. How often have you heard this statement? We bet many times! Well, here's something to your sheer surprise. Studies have found that drinking cold water can actually help you lose weight. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared this surprising revelation on Instagram recently. In fact, water is wonder liquid with zero calories. So, it is impossible that drinking water, whether at room temperature or cold, can cause weight gain, informs Makhija in her Insta Reel.

Does drinking cold water make you gain weight?

Cold, ice-cold or room temperature, no water can make you gain weight, she asserts. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism says that drinking cold water can actually help you to lose weight, she informs in the post caption.

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated

Water has zero calories, so it is impossible that drinking water - cold or room temperature - causes weight gain. "Your body has to burn some calories, to warm this water and bring it down to 98 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the body temperature. So, it is actually increasing its metabolic rate, to warm the water to bring it to the body temperature," she explains.

So, enjoy water, cold, warm or hot, whatever you like. But make sure that you do drink sufficient water, every day. It is the one tool that can keep you hydrated and prevent the side effects associated with dehydration like headache, dizziness, sleepiness, low urination, lesser skin elasticity, dry mouth and low blood pressure.

What's more, drinking sufficient water, no matter at what temperature, is the best tool for weight loss. It can also prevent overeating and mid-meal hunger pangs, as feeling thirsty can often be confused for feeling hungry.

Other benefits of drinking sufficient water

Drinking sufficient water can help in carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells.

It helps in flushing out bacteria and harmful toxins from the body.

For proper digestion and prevention of constipation, drinking sufficient water daily is a must.

Sufficient water intake can normalise your blood pressure.

It can help in maximising your exercising performance and can make you feel energetic throughout the day.

Drinking sufficient water can prevent and treat kidney stones.

The bottom line is to understand that drinking sufficient water is important, irrespective of the temperature that you prefer drinking it in.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.