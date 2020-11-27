Celeb Nutritionist Gives 6 Reasons Why You Need To Drink A Glass Of Water Right Now

Drinking sufficient water can help you have a glowing skin

There can never be enough reasons to gulp down a glass of water. No matter the weather or the temperature outside, you must drink sufficient water to keep yourself hydrated, fit, energised and glowing! The mention of weather and temperature is important here as our water intake tends to come down in winter. Many of us refrain from exercising too. And this could be one of the many contributing factors as to why water intake tends to come down in winter.

Why you must have a glass of water now

Followers of nutritionist Pooja Makhija have recently been in awe of her Instagram reels. Her recent reel is about the importance of drinking sufficient water and why you must go and "guzzle a glass of this elixir" now!

Well, from keeping you hydrated to making you feel energised and pumped up even on a gloomy winter evening, drinking sufficient water can have surprising effects on your health. Here's why Makhija recommends you to do it right now!

1. Your skin will glow: Dry skin in winter is no alien idea. Many of us fall prey to it, despite the investment in good moisturisers. If your skin is persistently dry and rough in winter, then blame your water intake. Drink more of it the priceless drink and it will help you have a glow in the most radiant way!

2. No constipation: Some of you who may have been struggling with constipation for a few years now, here's what you should be doing. Drink lots and lots of water, every day. Of course, your fibre intake (in the form of fruits and vegetables) needs to be optimum too. But when you drink sufficient water along with following a healthy and fibre-rich diet, it can help in preventing constipation quite effectively.

3. No muscular cramps: Calf cramps can be so painful! Sometimes, they may last for several minutes and the pain can be excruciating. Up your water intake and see how muscular cramps reduce!

4. Slower aging: Drinking sufficient water has everything to do with slow ageing and having a younger-looking and blemish-free skin. Sufficient water intake facilitates flushing out harmful toxins from the body as well.

5. Deeper sleep: One tends to feel tired and fatigued all day, without sufficient water intake. It may increase daytime sleepiness, which could result in poor sleep at night. Lack of fluids can make you feel sluggish and irritable. Drink sufficient water to prevent daytime sleepiness and getting deeper sleep at night.

6. Reduces risk of infection: Water helps in flushing out bacteria in your bladder. This can be helpful in quicker recovery from bladder and urinary tract infections (UTI). Water dilutes your urine, and this makes urinating less painful during a UTI.

All of these reasons should be convincing enough for you to drink sufficient water, every day. So, get up and drink one now!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.