UTI In Kids: Expert Tells How To Spot Urinary Tract Infection In Children; Know Prevention Tips

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI is an infection that can affect any part of the urinary system. It can be a painful condition causing a lot of discomforts. This infection usually begins when bacteria enter the urinary tract and multiply inside. Women are at a higher risk of UTI than men. Not just adults, UTI can affect kids too. It can affect your child's activities and make him/her fussy. With pain, it can cause several other symptoms. But it can be difficult to spot UT in kids. These symptoms can be easily mistakes at times. To understand urinary tract infection in kids, we spoke to Dr. Shrishailesh Mantur who is a Paediatric at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital. Read on to know symptoms, causes and prevention tips for UTI in kids.

UTI in kids: Signs, symptoms and more

A child may experience symptoms including-

Pain while urinating

Recurrent urination

Persistent urge to urinate

Cloudy urine

Burning sensation with urination

Dr. Mantur explains, "Children may find it difficult to describe these symptoms. But these are often accompanied with other symptoms too like fever, chills, vomiting, poor appetite, lower abdominal pain, blood in urine, irritability, dark colour urination and severe fatigue."

Any child with these symptoms needs medical assistance to prevent the condition from worsening.

A child may experience abdominal pain in UTI

Photo Credit: iStock

Diagnosis

"Your expert may check for these symptoms first followed by several tests including urine culture and routine. If diagnosed, antibiotics are prescribed. If the child is less than five years, further investigation is required in which an ultrasound is conducted to check for infections in different organs," he further adds.

Prevention

Drinking plenty of water is one of the most effective preventive measures for UTI. Parents should also follow some guidelines like cleaning the diaper area from front to back, avoiding bubble baths or use of cloth for wiping which is not clean.

Parents should develop healthy habits in kids to prevent spread of infection

Photo Credit: iStock

Also, try to develop healthy habits in kids and teach them how to use a toilet properly. In babies change the diaper frequently. You should also choose cotton underwear for your child as it ensures better airflow.

If you notice symptoms of UTI in kids, do not ignore or wait for them to worsen. Consult an expert immediately to prevent your child from further discomfort.

(Dr. Shrishailesh Mantur, MBBS, MD, Fellowship in Neonatology, Consultant Neonatology & Pediatrics, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital - Bangalore)

