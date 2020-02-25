Cranberry Juice: An Effective Remedy For Urinary Tract Infection; Know How To Use This Juice To Control UTI

Cranberry juice can help you prevent UTI effectively

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that affects any part of the urinary system. It majorly affects women, very few cases of UTI are reported in men. UTI can cause certain symptoms like persistent urge to urinate, sign of blood in the urine, strong-smelling urine, pelvic pain, in women and burning sensation when urinating. Doctors generally prescribe antibiotics to cure UTI. Women are more prone to this infection and one may experience it several times. Several remedies can help you fight UTI and reduce its risk. These remedies can effectively work against the infection. One famous remedy for UTI is drinking cranberry juice. This juice is loaded with several health benefits including UTI treatment.

UTI home remedies: How cranberry juice can help you fight UTI

According to a study published in BMJ Journals, cranberry or cranberry based products can help in fighting urinary tract infection. The research suggests that the beneficial substances in cranberry juice could reach the urinary tract and prevent bacterial adhesion within eight hours.

Dr. Bharati Kamoji, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology explains, "Cranberries have long been the focus of interest for their beneficial effects in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs). They are packed with antioxidants that protect your body from damage caused by free radicals and provide many health benefits. They contain compounds called proanthocyanidins, which prevent E. coli bacteria from attaching to the lining of your urethra and bladder."

How to consume cranberry juice to fight UTI?

"Cranberry juice, especially the juice concentrates that we find at the grocery store, is not recommended to treat a UTI or bladder infection. Overall 50 ml of cranberry juice per day containing around 7.5 gm of cranberry concentrate is recommended to treat UTI. However, it may vary depending on the patients' health condition. Experts report that within eight hours of drinking cranberry juice, the juice could help prevent bacteria from developing into an infection in the urinary tract," Dr. Bharati further adds.

Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant - Urology and Uro Oncology also adds, "Now a days we get cranberry in tablet and powder form. This is easy to take and also they come in combination with other products like D-Mannose which also helps to reduce the chances of infection."

(Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant - Urology & Uro Oncology, Aster CMI Hospital)

(Dr. Bharati Kamoji, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.