8 Benefits Of Consuming Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice is a popular beverage that has numerous health benefits

Cranberries thrive in peat-based soil and moist environments and are borne on creeping, low-lying vines. Blueberries, bilberries, and huckleberries are all closely related to cranberries. Although cranberry juice may not be as well-known as orange or apple juice, it is a delightful drink with numerous health advantages.

Cranberry juice is a popular beverage that has gained immense popularity due to its numerous health benefits. Cranberries are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help maintain a healthy body and prevent several diseases. In this article, we will discuss some of the benefits of consuming cranberry juice.

8 Benefits of drinking cranberry juice

1. Prevents urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Cranberry juice is known for its ability to prevent UTIs and other bacterial infections. It contains proanthocyanidins, which prevent bacteria like E. coli from attaching to the urinary tract walls and causing infections. It is particularly beneficial for women who are prone to UTIs.

2. Boosts immune system

Cranberry juice contains high levels of Vitamin C, which plays a crucial role in boosting the body's immune system. Vitamin C helps in the production and activation of white blood cells, which fight against infections and diseases.

3. Promotes digestive health

Cranberry juice contains dietary fibre, which promotes digestive health by increasing bowel movements and preventing constipation. It also contains high levels of antioxidants that protect the digestive system from free radicals and inflammation.

4. Prevents cancer

Cranberry juice contains several compounds that have been shown to have anti-cancer properties. Its high levels of antioxidants help fight against the damage caused by free radicals, preventing the growth of cancer cells.

5. Reduces inflammation

Cranberry juice contains quercetin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation throughout the body. It is beneficial for people suffering from chronic inflammation caused by diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and heart disease.

6. Lowers blood pressure

Cranberry juice contains potassium, which is known to lower blood pressure. It regulates the fluid balance in the body and reduces the strain on the heart, preventing hypertension.

7. Improves cardiovascular health

Cranberry juice is beneficial for cardiovascular health due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It prevents the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

8. Promotes dental health

Cranberry juice contains proanthocyanidins, which prevent the growth of bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease. It also inhibits the formation of plaque, keeping the teeth and gums healthy.

In conclusion, cranberry juice is a healthy beverage that offers numerous health benefits. However, it is essential to consume it in moderation and opt for pure cranberry juice without added sugars or preservatives for maximum benefits.

Finally, always read the content label when purchasing cranberry juice. A few brands include sugar. An upset stomach, diarrhoea, and blood sugar increases can all be brought on by consuming too much sugar. Additionally, cranberry juice may interfere with several blood thinner drugs. Consult your doctor about the recommended daily intake of cranberry juice if you take blood thinners.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.