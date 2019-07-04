Urinary Tract Infections: 6 Natural Treatments That Will Surely Work

Urinary tract infection: D. mannose sugar in cranberries help in treating UTI naturally

Highlights Poort gut health can lead to UTI Drink lots of water when suffering from UTI Women should pee after sex to prevent UTI risks

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection that occurs in any part of your urinary system including kidneys, urethra, bladder and uterus. Women are at higher risk of UTI than men, but the infection can occur in both men and women. Raising awareness about UTI is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho through a live session on Facebook. Feeling painful sensation while urinating is a common symptom of UTI. The infection can also cause fever, body pain and chills. Urine test can help in detecting UTI. You need to look at white blood cells (WBC) count and colony formation units (CFU) count to check if you are suffering from UTI.

Natural ways to tackle with UTI

1. Constantly hydrate yourself

Take in more water to be able to flush infection from your system when you are suffering from UTI. E. coli bacteria tends to stick on the side wall of your bladder. This results in fever, inflammation, body pain and chills. If all these UTI symptoms are severe, you can take the antibiotics prescribed by doctor. However, if you can avoid it, then drinking water is a natural way to deal with and even treat UTI.

Also read: 5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection

2. Cranberries

D-mannose is a naturally occurring sugar in cranberries that has the same affinity as glucose. D-manose has been medically proven to help E.coli bacteria get out of the bladder. Apart from cranberries, d-mannose is also present in oranges, apples, peaches and even green beans. Cranberries are extremely effective when it comes UTI, stresses Luke in his video. You can also have two to three tsp of d-mannose powder every day to overcome UTI symptoms. This, of course, is when you accompany it with a lot of water intake.

He suggests that women who constantly travel and are likely to use public toilets must always carry cranberry juice, cranberry capsules or d-mannose powder to prevent incidence of UTI.

Cranberries can help in treating UTI

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Work on your immune system

Recurring UTIs is a also a sign of poor immune system. Eat healthy foods, exercise regularly, sleep well and take less stress to have a healthy immunity.

Also read: Can Recurrent UTI Lead To Infertility In Women?

4. Poor gut health

People with poor gut health are at risk of catching UTI. UTIs can cause bloating. Intake of antibiotics can rob your gut of the good bacteria, thus hampering gut health. In case you are taking antibiotics for UTIs, also take a probiotic and prebiotic alongside. This will provide your gut the good bacteria it needs.

You may get UTI because of poor gut health

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Pee after sex

This one is especially important for women for preventing UTI risks. Also while wiping vagina, wipe front to back and not back to front. This prevents bacteria from the back to enter your vagina.

6. Never hold your urine for too long

To prevent recurrent UTI, make sure that you never hold your urine for too long. Holding urine makes room for bacteria to live for too long in your bladder. This is what ultimately leads to an infection.

Also read: Is Urinary Incontinence Bothering You? Don't Worry! These Home Remedies Will Cure You In A Jiffy

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability