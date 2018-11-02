Is Urinary Incontinence Bothering You? Don't Worry! These Home Remedies Will Cure You In A Jiffy

Simple diet changes can solve half of your medical conditions

Highlights Urinary incontinence occurs when there is involuntary leakage of urine One of the home remedies to cure urinary incontinence is kegel exercises Magnesium plays a key role in performing many functions in our bodies

Urinary incontinence occurs when there is involuntary leakage of urine. This means a person even urinates when they do not want to. Control over the urinary sphincter is either lost or weakened. Loss of bladder control or urinary incontinence can occur at any age. When the situation is severe, the urine leaks even while you cough or sneeze. Some common symptoms of urinary incontinence are unable to hold your urine, urinating several times during the night and experience urinating when you need to go to washroom. However, if your bladder is sensitive, you can manage it by some effective home remedies. Light incontinence can be treated naturally at home without visiting a doctor or undergoing a surgery.

Top home remedies to deal with urinary incontinence:

1. Dietary changes:

Simple diet changes can solve half of your medical conditions. There are certain foods that trigger urinary incontinence. Foods which are spicy, honey, caffeine, alcohol, sodas or fizzy drinks, corn syrup, vinegar, chocolate, honey, tomatoes, fizzy drinks, artificial sweeteners, dairy and citrus juices should be strictly avoided.

2. Manage your weight:

If you are overweight, losing weight should be an essential step to reduce incontinence. Your excess belly fat puts additional pressure on the bladder and pelvic muscles. Therefore, changes in your diet and regular physical exercise can help you cut down your belly fat. This will further help you restore your bladder control and act as a natural treatment for urinary incontinence problem.

3. Kegel exercises:

One of the effective home remedies to cure urinary incontinence is kegel exercise. These exercises are known to flex muscles that are used to stop urinary flow. They are not only useful for treating early stages of incontinence, but also after a surgical repair to tone the pelvic floor over time. These exercise help strengthen your pelvic muscles.

4. Train your bladder:

It is extremely important that you try to hold the urge to empty your bladder. You should focus on building this up to every three to four hours during the day and every four to eight hours at night. You may notice your urges go down just within a few weeks.

5. Vitamin D:

Low levels of Vitamin D can also lead to urinary incontinence. You can get enough vitamin D from your diet. Include foods like egg yolks, mushrooms, fatty fish, soya milk, cheese, cereals and other dairy products in your diet.

6. Magnesium:

Magnesium plays a key role in performing many functions in our bodies. These include proper muscle and nerve functions. Magnesium plays a more direct role in improving occasional incontinence by reducing bladder muscle spasms and enabling the bladder to fully empty upon urination. Therefore, you should ensure that you eat a lot of green leafy vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds and seafood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.