Class 5 Boy Made To Poison Water Tank To Remove School's Muslim Principal

A government school's water tank was poisoned to allegedly remove its Muslim headmaster from his post in Karnataka's Belagavi district. The incident, which occurred on July 14, has led to the arrest of three people, including a local leader affiliated with a right-wing group called Sri Ram Sene.

According to the police, the accused aimed to create panic and suspicion around Headmaster Suleman Gorinaik, who has been in service at the Government Lower Primary School in Hulikatti for the past 13 years. Police said the plot was allegedly intended to malign his reputation and force his transfer.

Twelve students fell ill after consuming water from the school's tank. The symptoms, though not fatal, were sufficient to raise alarm among school authorities and parents. The children were treated promptly and have since recovered, health officials confirmed.

The police traced the poisoning to an act carried out by a fifth-grade student. The boy, upon questioning, disclosed that he had been given a bottle containing a harmful substance and instructed to pour it into the water tank. The person who handed him the bottle was identified as Krishna Madar.

Further investigation revealed that Krishna had acted under duress. According to police, he was being blackmailed by Sagar Patil and Naganagouda Patil, who allegedly threatened to expose his inter-caste romantic relationship. Under pressure, Krishna complied with their demand to sabotage the school's drinking water.

Sagar Patil, the taluk-level president of the Sri Rama Sene, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the incident. Police say Patil confessed during questioning that he resented a Muslim holding the position of headmaster in the local government school.

All three accused -- Sagar Patil, Naganagouda Patil, and Krishna Madar -- have been arrested.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the poisoning attempt. Calling it a "heinous act driven by religious hatred and fundamentalism," he said the crime posed a grave threat to communal harmony.

"The headmaster of the government school in Hulikatti village, Savadatti taluk, Belagavi district, belongs to the Muslim community. With the malicious intent of having him transferred elsewhere, Sagar Patil, the taluk president of Shriram Sena, along with two others, has been arrested for poisoning the drinking water of school children. In this incident that occurred 15 days ago, several children fell ill, but fortunately, no lives were lost," his post read.

"Religious fundamentalism and communal hatred can lead to heinous acts, and this incident, which could have resulted in the massacre of innocent children, is a testament to that," he added.

