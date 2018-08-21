Goa Government Extends Entry Ban On Sri Ram Sene Chief Muthalik

Pramod Muthalik has been disallowed entry into Goa since 2014 (File Photo)

The Goa government has extended the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and his associates into the state by a period of 60 days.

Pramod Muthalik's organisation had created a national outrage after 30 of its members allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru in Karnataka on January 24, 2009 and assaulted some women and men, claiming they were violating traditional Indian values.

Pramod Muthalik, along with others, was acquitted in the case in March this year by a Mangaluru court citing lack of evidence.

In an order issued on August 13, North Goa Collector Lavinson Martins barred Pramod Muthalik's entry into the coastal state for a further period of 60 days under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Advertisement

The Sri Ram Sene chief has not been allowed entry into Goa since 2014.

"The step has been taken due to their aggressive statement or speeches that could hurt the sentiments of certain groups of the public and instigate violence, thus adversely affecting public peace and tranquillity," Mr Martins' order reads.