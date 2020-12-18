Learn How To Make The Most Of Your Workouts On A Day You Feel Low On Energy

Do full-body workout on a day you feel low on energy

When you are exercising regularly, every day is not the same. Your mood, energy levels, nutrition intake, sleep quality and stress level is likely to be different every day, and all of these factors do affect your motivation to workout and your exercise performance. But despite these factors, there are a few ways which can help you make the most of your workouts every day. These include choosing difficulty levels according to your energy levels on that particular day, opting for shorter workouts or choosing full-body workouts.

How you can make the most of your workouts

Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines agrees to the fact that there are days when you simply cannot give a 100% of your energy in a workout. She reassures that it is completely normal, and before getting down on yourself, you should take a minute and be proud of yourself for showing up and still working out.

She goes on to talk about you can make the most of your workout, even when you aren't feel on the top of your energy or pumped up for your workout:

1. Make sure you get the technique right

According to Itsines, it is always quality over quantity. Slow down your workout if you are not feeling energetic enough. Focus on getting the form right for getting better results and also to avoid injury.

2. Switch to shorter workouts

Lack of time is a concern for nearly most of us. And you need not dedicate one hour or more to your workouts every day. Being physically active all day and doing short-duration workouts can also do the deal. What is important is that you are moving your body and staying active.

3. Do full-body workouts

Itsines says that full-body workouts can help you get a bit of everything. They require lesser energy as compared to a workout that targets a particular muscle group. Also, they require lesser concentration. So opt for a full-body workout on a day you feel you lack focus. What's more, a full-body workout can make you feel accomplished, says Itsines.

So here's an express workout or a short-duration workout which can be done anytime, anywhere, without any equipment. It is a lower body circuit workout which can be completed in less than 10 minutes. It includes four exercises, that you need to do with short periods of rest.

Goblet Squat - 12 reps

Lateral Lunge - 16 reps

Goblet Reverse Lunge - 16 reps

Glute Bridge - 15 reps

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Aim towards completing three laps and do get the technique right.

