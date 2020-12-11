Winter Health Care: 7 Reasons Why You Feel Colder Than Others, Irrespective Of The Weather Outside

Winter health care: Feeling tired, dizzy and cold all the time could be because of anaemia

Winter is in full swing. It is quite the time to snuggle in something warm and comforting. It is normal to feel cold in winter. But, there are some people who feel cold even in the summer season. If that's you, then here's something you must read. Although sensitivity to cold isn't something that should be a medical concern or something to worry about, there can be an underlying health condition which can make you feel incessantly cold. Talking about this is nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram.

Why you feel cold irrespective of the weather outside

According to Makhija, there could be a few reasons why you feel always cold, even when the temperatures outside are not too low.

1. Underactive thyroid gland

The thyroid gland can affect both your heart rate and metabolic rate. An underactive thyroid gland can result in low levels of thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) . This can reduce your metabolic rate and has a direct influence on sensitivity to cold. If you feel extremely cold, when other people don't, get your thyroid levels checked.

2. Anaemia/ iron deficiency

Feeling tired, dizzy and cold all the time could be because of anaemia or iron deficiency. Less amount of red blood cells (RBCs) and poor blood circulation. Poor blood circulation can result in your extremities growing cold faster, informs Makhija. A simple complete blood count test can help you know if you have anaemia, and that could be the reason why you feel too cold.

Iron deficiency or anaemia can be the reason why you feel colder than usual in winter

3. Deficiency of Vitamin C, B12 or folic acid

Apart from iron deficiencies, these deficiencies too can cause anaemia. All of these nutrients are important for normal blood circulation and formation of RBCs. These deficiencies can result in numbness and tingling sensation in hands and feet, and you may feel cold too easily.

4. Exhaustion

You can feel more tired than others when you are exhausted or extremely tired. It could be physical or mental exhaustion which can make you feel cold. Our energy levels and body temperatures are quite connected, says the Mumbai-based nutritionist. It is one of the many reasons why you need to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep every day.

5. Certain medicines

Some heart medications and blood thinning medications can make you feel colder than usual. Abuse with nicotine or opioids will have a similar effect on your body.

6. Diabetes

Diabetes affects kidneys, blood circulation and thus our sensitivity to temperatures. It also affects our nerves, which are related to the sensations we feel in the body. Excessive hunger, thirst or urination can collectively make you feel colder than usual.

7. Ageing

As we grow older, our metabolism slows down. A slow metabolism affects blood circulation, which in turn makes you feel colder than usual. We also become more susceptible to diseases like diabetes, thyroid etc, as we age. The body fat also begins to reduce as you age. Less body fat can make you feel colder than usual.

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

