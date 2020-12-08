Weight Loss: All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Eggs In Winter

Eggs can help in boosting your immunity

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, a nutrient you need for losing weight and building muscles. According to nutritionist Divya Sobti says that eggs must be a part of your diet in winter, as it helps in building your immunity. Speaking of the nutrition profile of eggs, well they're a complete powerhouse! One egg can provide you with 7 gms of good quality protein and 5 gms of good fat. It is also provides iron, carotenoids, Vitamin A, folate, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium and traces of Vitamin D, E, K, B6, calcium and zinc.

Reasons to eat eggs in winter

According to Sobti, we should be eating eggs in winter as they help in keeping us warm. Eggs contain good fats which support cell growth, protect organs and help in keeping the body warm. Here are other reasons to eat them regularly in the chilly winter months:

1. Zinc

Eggs are known to contain zinc, a mineral which can help in fighting common winter diseases like cold or flu.

2. Vitamin D

Eggs are amongst the rare food source of Vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D is known to play an important role in building immunity. A strong immunity can protect the body from infections and diseases and improve body's ability to fight them as well.

You can eat eggs every day

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Vitamin B6 and B12

Both these vitamins play a role in further strengthening the immune system.

4. Weight loss

Eggs are a weight loss friendly food. They are versatile in nature, in the sense that they are cheap and easily available. Not just in winter, but you can eat eggs throughout the year as they are available throughout the year. What's more, there are several ways to eat eggs. You can boil them or make an omelette, scrambled eggs and sunny side up to name a few.

Eggs are the ideal food on a keto diet. And no, you don't need to separate out the yolks and eat just the whites. Eat the whole egg to get complete and wholesome nutrition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.