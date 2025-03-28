"Winter Vomiting Bug" Cases Surge In UK, New Figures Show 'Stubbornly High' Spread

Despite the arrival of spring and the start of British Summer Time, norovirus cases in England are remaining unusually high, according to The Metro. New data shows that the number of people in hospitals with norovirus symptoms hasn't decreased as expected.

On average, 903 hospital beds were occupied daily last week by patients with norovirus, nearly the same as the week before. While this is down from a peak in mid-February, it's the highest number recorded for this time of year in the past four years.

The National Health Service (NHS) reported a significant increase in visits to its norovirus information webpage earlier this month, indicating that many people are seeking advice about the illness. The persistent high levels of norovirus are a concern, even as warmer weather arrives.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, told The Metro: 'While the worst of winter is no doubt over for NHS staff, virus rates in our hospitals remain stubbornly high and we are still feeling the pressure - the green shoots of spring for the NHS aren't showing just yet.

'Hospitals continue to run at near capacity, while the added pressure from almost one in seven beds taken up by patients who don't need to be in hospital hasn't relented for 12 weeks and counting.

'It's vital that the public continue to use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 - and 111 online - if you need advice and support for other conditions.'

Amy Douglas, lead epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said earlier this month: 'Norovirus levels are still exceptionally high and now with multiple genotypes spreading at the same time, people could end up getting infected more than once this season.

'We are seeing the biggest impacts in health and social care settings, such as hospitals and care homes.'