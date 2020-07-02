Can Vitamin C Help Control High Blood Pressure? Expert Explains The Answer

High blood pressure can affect your heart health negatively

High blood pressure or hypertension can be controlled effectively with right diet and lifestyle. It is a serious condition that requires timely treatment. One also needs to follow right preventive measure to fight this condition. What you eat also affects your blood pressure numbers. Some foods like those high in sodium can increase your blood pressure on the other hand fibre-rich foods can help in regulating blood pressure numbers. To treat high blood pressure it is advised to make all necessary dietary modifications along with medical assistance.

Vitamin C, the immunity-boosting vitamin can offer multiple other health benefits. It is beneficial for your skin, bones, helps in the absorption of iron and supports wound healing. Is vitamin C good for your blood pressure too? Let's find out.

Hypertension: Vitamin C Benefits in controlling high blood pressure

According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, in short-term trials, vitamin C supplementation reduced blood pressure. Long-term trials on the effects of vitamin C supplementation on BP and clinical events are needed.

Dietary modifications can help control blood pressure numbers

Priyanka Agarwal who is a Nutritionist at Max hospitals explains, "The daily recommended dose of vitamin C is 75-90mg/day for adults. According to a study conducted by scientists from Johns Hopkins University school of medicine in 2012 high doses of vitamin C, an average of 500mg/ day that means 6 cups of orange juice may result in a small reduction of blood pressure."

"Vitamin C may act as a diuretic removing excess fluid from the body. This may help lower the pressure within the blood vessels. Blood pressure-lowering effects of vitamin C in clinical trials are inconsistent," she further adds.

Food sources of vitamin C

Nutritionist Priyanka further explains best sources of vitamin C and the exact amount of vitamin C these can offer. She adds, while a cup of orange juice or a half-cup of red pepper would be enough to meet your RDA for Vitamin C, here are some other sources of vitamin C:

Cantaloupe, 1 cup (8 ounces): 59mg

Orange juice, 1 cup: 97mg

Broccoli, cooked, 1 cup: 74mg

Red cabbage, 1/2 cup: 40mg

Green pepper, 1/2 cup, 60mg

Red pepper, 1/2 cup, 95mg

Kiwi, 1 medium: 70mg

Tomato juice, 1 cup: 45mg

To fight hypertension effectively you need to consume a healthy diet and follow an active lifestyle. You should consult your doctor before adding high amounts of vitamin C to your diet. Consult your doctor if you experience constant high blood pressure.

(Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics & nutrition Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida)

