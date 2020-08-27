Hypertension: Upgrade Your Morning Routine With These 5 Steps To Keep Your Blood Pressure Down

Hypertension: Ditch caffeine to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers

High blood pressure is a common condition that can be controlled with right preventive measures. Hypertension is often described as a silent killer as it does not show any symptoms and silently increases the risk of heart disease. Chronic high blood pressure needs medical attention. But to maintain healthy blood pressure levels on day to day basis you can make several changes in your diet and lifestyle. The way you start your day affects your overall health in multiple ways. Simple modifications in your morning rituals can also help you control blood pressure numbers. To avoid the possible side effects of uncontrolled blood pressure, here are some steps you can follow each morning if you are suffering from this condition.

Hypertension: Morning habits to control high blood pressure

1. Start your day with exercise

Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to control high blood pressure naturally. Studies advise that early morning is the best time to exercise. You can try cardio exercises like running, brisk walking, swimming or cycling. Exercise will also help you maintain a healthy weight which also plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers.

Regular exercise can help you maintain fight the ill-effects of hypertension

2. Choose a healthy breakfast

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. A healthy fibre rich breakfast with protein is healthy for your overall health. Fibre and protein will also keep you full for longer and help in weight loss as well as in controlling blood pressure.

3. Eliminate caffeine from your breakfast

Many are addicted to their morning cup of coffee or tea. Too much caffeine is bad for your blood pressure. You may switch to alternates like herbal teas. These will also promote your overall health.

Switch to herbal teas to boost your overall health

4. Try meditation

Stress is another risk factor for high blood pressure. Chronic stress may raise your blood pressure numbers. Meditation can help you effectively control stress. Try meditating each morning to beat stress effectively.

5. Check your blood pressure

If you are suffering from high blood pressure, you need to keep a constant check on your blood pressure. Keeping a tab on your blood pressure will help you avoid major fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.