Six-Pack Goals, Zero Gut Health: Doctor Explains The Modern Man's Digestive Dilemma

Nutritional supplements are ever increasing, given the clamour for putting on a beefy body. The common food supplements, we see in the market are whey protein supplements, creatine, BCAA, beta Alanine, L-Glutamine and probiotics. Although these can be useful in the short run for immediate results, the long-term effects on the body, especially the digestive system is unknown at first and can be dangerous.

We eat not only for our body, but for the good bacteria our intestines harbour. Hence, whatever artificial food supplements we take is bound to have some effects on the gut bacterial flora. In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the regulatory body for nutritional supplements, responsible for setting standards, compliance and quality testing by the importers or manufacturers. However, a significant number of them use supplements sourced locally or through the internet whose quality is not assured and may not meet regulatory standards.

Some bodybuilding supplements can help to support gut health like fermented milk, whey protein, glutamine, and zinc supplementation. However, what is more important is the heterogeneity of the food required to keep the gut microorganisms healthy, which a person will be deprived of if they switch to monotonous bodybuilding supplements as the main source of nutrition. Also, the long-term effects of these health supplements is not widely known. As these health supplements invariably contain some additives, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners, they can have their own set of side-effects in the form of bloating, flatulence, and may sometimes perpetuate leaky gut and major intestinal inflammation like colitis or Crohn's disease.

Although it is generally okay to take health supplements for bodybuilding, it has to be done under the supervision of an expert and a doctor. Always use it in moderation along with a good blend of foods that are a natural source of vegetarian protein and complex carbohydrates, as well as anti-inflammatory foods like fruits and vegetables.

Supplements are usually considered a burden to the body, unless the person is exercising and actively burning excess calories. Hence, do not take supplements if you are not working out. Also, it is essential to ensure that the supplements you take are approved by the government controlled body. It is always best to increase the intake of protein rich foods, complex carbohydrates, fresh fruits, and vegetables in addition to fermented food like yoghurt and kimchi which may be beneficial to the gut microbes and in supporting your overall health.

(By Dr Prasanna KS - Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road)

