Struggling To Lose Weight On Ozempic, Mounjaro? Study Says Your Genes Might Be the Hurdle

Weight loss and type 2 diabetes drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have gained immense popularity. Most people have resorted to these drugs to lose weight. However, not everyone can lose weight using these drugs, even if they follow their doctor's advice. These medications, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, mimic gut hormones to curb appetite, slow digestion, and promote fullness, all of which help to lose weight, often 10-20% of body weight. However, others barely lose 5% or struggle to keep it off, sparking frustration and questions about why these 'miracle' jabs don't work the same for everyone.

A new study reveals that your genes could be the hidden hurdle, explaining the differences in how bodies respond to these drugs. Researchers analysed DNA from nearly 28,000 patients taking semaglutide (Ozempic or Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro or Zepbound), uncovering specific gene variants linked to better weight loss or tougher side effects. The study, published in the journal Nature, suggests that genetics play an important role in treatment success. This also opens doors to personalised obesity care.

How These Drugs Work

Ozempic and Wegovy have semaglutide in them, which copies the GLP-1 hormone. This is a hormone that your gut releases after eating to signal fullness to the brain and pancreas. Average weight loss with these drugs is about 10%, but results vary wildly. Some may witness a drop over 25%, while others see little change. A lot of people also suffer from side effects like nausea, causing some people to quit early and regain weight.

The Groundbreaking Study

Scientists at 23andMe studied self-reported data from 27,885 users of GLP-1 drugs over eight months. They performed a genome-wide association study (GWAS) to spot DNA differences tied to weight loss and side effects like nausea or vomiting. The study found that a variant in the GLP1R gene, rs10305420 (or similar notations like rs10320), helped carriers lose about 0.76 kg (1.6 lbs) more per allele than non-carriers on both drug types. Another variant, rs1800437 in GIPR-related pathways, raised nausea risk specifically with tirzepatide, without affecting weight loss.

These genes code for receptors the drugs target, so tweaks in them alter how strongly the medicines signal the body to eat less or feel sick.

Why Genes Matter For Weight Loss

Your DNA influences everything from hunger signals to fat storage, and these variants tweak the very pathways GLP-1 drugs hijack. People with the "super-responder" GLP1R variant get amplified effects, losing weight faster as the drug binds better to their receptors.

For non-responders, weaker binding means less appetite control, so calories aren't cut enough despite injections. Side effect genes explain why some tolerate Mounjaro poorly; it's the GIP boost triggering gut upset in sensitive folks.

Experts also highlight that environment, diet, and exercise still count, but genes predict 5-10% of response variation.

What This Means For Patients

If you're not losing weight on Ozempic or Mounjaro, a simple genetic test could reveal if your GLP1R or GIPR variants are the issue. Doctors might switch drugs, tweak doses, or add lifestyle tweaks tailored to your DNA. This shifts obesity treatment from trial-and-error to precision medicine, potentially boosting success rates and cutting dropouts from side effects.

Future Of Personalised Weight Loss

Researchers call for larger trials to confirm these variants and build genetic screening into prescriptions. Combining genes with AI could predict outcomes before starting, saving time and money.

In India, where obesity affects over 135 million adults amid rising diabetes, affordable genetic tests and these drugs could transform care if made accessible.

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