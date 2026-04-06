"Weight-Loss Injections Are Not For Wedding Prep Shortcut", Doctors Warn Against Misuse Of Ozempic, Mounjaro

Soon-to-be brides and grooms are turning to weight loss injections such as semaglutide and tirzepatide to lose weight for their wedding events. These are prescription-based drugs which are recommended by doctors to treat conditions like type 2 diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide is sold in India as Ozempic (for type 2 diabetes), Wegovy (for obesity). On the other hand, tirzepatide in sold in India under the brand names, Mounjaro (for type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (for obesity). These drugs mimic the action of a hormone, GLP-1. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone is produced by the body which helps in regulating blood sugar levels, appetite and digestion. These drugs are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (or GLP-1s) which mimic the hormone and stimulates insulin release, reduces glucagon, and slows gastric emptying. All of these eventually help in lowering blood sugar levels, reducing weight and apettite.

While these are drugs prescription-based drugs, they are being used by individuals to reduce weight. In a report from Reuters, doctors said that they have been fielding inquiries from brides, and some grooms, about taking weight-loss drugs before their wedding. Rajat Goel, a bariatric surgeon at Hindivine Healthcare in New Delhi, said, "Over the last few months, over 20% of the queries we've received for obesity injections are from to-be brides, who also openly give us a timeline on how soon they are getting married." He said he prescribed the drugs only if patients were medically eligible, not for cosmetic use.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, "Weight loss drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are effective medical therapies, but their use for purely bridal or cosmetic weight loss is not recommended." Read on to know how safe these weight loss drugs are for bridal or cosmetic use and how they impact your health in the long term.

Safety Of Weight Loss Drugs For Bridal Use

These medications are designed for people with obesity or related health conditions, not for short-term aesthetic goals. When used by otherwise healthy individuals aiming for quick slimming, the balance between benefit and risk often becomes unfavourable. While they can produce noticeable weight loss, the process is not always predictable or cosmetically ideal. These medicines are supposed to be prescribed by qualified doctors after taking into account a detailed medical history and physical examination. There are certain absolute contraindications for their use. Their use in cosmetic clinics in rare circumstances can lead to life threatening complications.

Impact Of Weight Loss Drugs In The Short-Term

In the short term, common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, fatigue, and reduced appetite. These symptoms are especially frequent during the initial weeks or when doses are increased. Rapid weight loss may also lead to dehydration, weakness, and loss of muscle mass if nutrition is not carefully managed. "From a cosmetic perspective, quick fat loss can result in loose or sagging facial skin, sometimes called "Ozempic face", and even temporary hair thinning," said Dr. Goyal.

More serious but less common risks include pancreatitis, gallstones, and severe gastrointestinal distress. These risks increase when medications are taken without proper medical supervision or sourced from unreliable providers.

Impact Of Weight Loss Drugs In The Long-Term

Long-term considerations are equally important. One key issue is weight regain after stopping the medication; many individuals need to continue treatment to maintain results, making it unsuitable as a temporary fix for an event like a wedding. There may also be gradual loss of muscle mass and possible effects on bone density if weight loss is too rapid and not supported by adequate nutrition and strength training.

Additionally, these drugs slow stomach emptying, which in rare cases may lead to persistent digestive problems. Some diabetic patients may experience visual disturbances and vision loss. Since these medications are relatively new in the weight-loss space, their long-term safety beyond several years is still being studied.

Dr. Goyal added, "Overall, for cosmetic or bridal purposes, these drugs are not the safest or most appropriate option. They are best reserved for medically indicated cases under professional supervision." For most people, a structured plan involving balanced nutrition, resistance exercise, and adequate sleep is safer and more sustainable, while also preserving muscle tone and skin quality, which are important for appearance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.