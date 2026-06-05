A glass of fruit juice may seem like a clean and guilt-free choice. However, despite tasting fresh and carrying a "healthy" label, it may not be the best option, especially for people dealing with or at risk of fatty liver disease. The problem, according to experts, is not the fruit itself but the process of turning it into juice.

According to Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, Dr Saurabh Sethi, fruit juice may appear healthy, but it can actually contribute to worsening fatty liver disease. "This surprises most people, and here's the issue," he says before explaining why he does not recommend drinking packaged fruit juices.

Doctor Explains Why Packaged Fruit Juices Are Unhealthy

In his Instagram video, Dr Sethi explains that when we eat whole fruit, we also consume fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar. "But when you juice fruit, you remove most of the fibre, and now you are left with concentrated fructose," he says.

Dr Sethi continues, "Fructose is handled almost entirely by your liver. Unlike glucose, which your muscles can use, fructose goes straight to your liver and gets converted into fat through a pathway called 'de novo lipogenesis'."

He further explains that regularly consuming packaged fruit juices may lead to fat accumulation in the liver and contribute to the development of fatty liver disease, even in people who do not consume alcohol.

What Is The Solution?

Talking about the solution, Dr Sethi advises people to avoid packaged fruit juices and eat whole fruits instead. "So what happens when you fix this? Less liver fat, more stable energy, fewer blood sugar spikes," he says.

He also advises people to be mindful when consuming smoothies. "If you are having a smoothie, keep it balanced. Add protein and healthy fats, and don't turn it into a liquid sugar bomb."

Earlier, Dr Sethi shared a few science-backed drinks that may support liver health.

Green Tea

Dr Sethi explains that green tea is rich in catechins, compounds that have been shown to improve liver enzyme levels and reduce fat accumulation in the liver.

Coffee

According to him, regular coffee consumption may help lower the risk of fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis.

Beetroot Juice

The gastroenterologist says beetroot juice is packed with antioxidants that may help protect liver cells and reduce fat buildup.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.