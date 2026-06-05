Advances in cancer treatment have improved survival rates for people diagnosed with brain tumours, but recovery often continues long after surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy is completed. Many survivors face ongoing challenges such as fatigue, memory problems, reduced concentration, weakness, and difficulty carrying out routine daily activities. While conventional treatments remain the cornerstone of brain tumour care, experts are increasingly exploring supportive therapies that may help improve recovery and quality of life. According to Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, cell-based therapies are emerging as a promising supportive approach for patients recovering from brain tumours. Although these therapies are not a replacement for standard cancer treatments, they may play a role in supporting the body's healing processes and enhancing overall well-being.

Why Recovery Can Be Difficult After Brain Tumour Treatment

The brain controls essential functions such as memory, movement, speech, and concentration. As a result, both the tumour and its treatment can affect these functions. Even after successful treatment, survivors may experience lingering symptoms that impact their personal and professional lives. Some patients report persistent tiredness, cognitive difficulties, reduced mental sharpness, and physical weakness. These symptoms can affect quality of life and may require long-term rehabilitation and supportive care.

What Is Cell Therapy?

Cell therapy, often referred to as a form of regenerative medicine, uses living cells or cell-derived products to support the body's natural repair mechanisms. Researchers believe these therapies may help reduce inflammation, promote tissue repair, and support recovery following intensive cancer treatment.

Dr. Mahajan explains that cell-based therapies are increasingly being considered as part of a broader recovery strategy for certain patients. The goal is not only to address the disease itself but also to improve overall functioning and quality of life after treatment.

Understanding "Living Drugs"

Several advanced therapies are currently being studied in cancer care, including CAR T-cell therapy, CAR-NK cell therapy, NK cell-derived exosomes, targeted exosomes, and mitochondrial therapies. These approaches are sometimes described as "living drugs" because they use biological cells or cell components to target disease.

Unlike traditional treatments that may affect both healthy and cancerous cells, these therapies are designed to identify and attack specific cancer cells while minimising damage to normal tissues. Researchers are also exploring their potential role in targeting minimal residual disease (MRD), which refers to small numbers of cancer cells that may remain in the body after treatment and could contribute to recurrence.

Potential Benefits and Limitations

Experts believe cell-based therapies may offer several benefits, including support for tissue healing, reduced inflammation, and improved recovery outcomes. However, these treatments are still evolving, and their effectiveness can vary depending on the individual patient and the type of tumour being treated.

Some therapies may also cause side effects, including immune-related reactions such as cytokine release syndrome, commonly known as a cytokine storm. Because of these potential risks, treatment should always be supervised by qualified specialists with expertise in regenerative medicine and cancer care. Brain tumour recovery often extends far beyond the completion of surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy. While conventional treatments remain essential, emerging cell-based therapies may provide additional support for patients dealing with long-term physical and cognitive challenges.

According to experts, these innovative therapies have the potential to assist with healing, improve quality of life, and help address residual disease. However, they should be viewed as part of a comprehensive treatment plan and pursued only under the guidance of experienced healthcare professionals.

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