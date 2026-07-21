Many people tend to suffer from the impact of seasonal changes on their digestive system. The problems of bloating, sluggish digestion, low appetite, and fatigue are common during the monsoon as temperature differences trigger these issues. Furthermore, the monsoon season, along with high humidity, lack of adequate hydration levels, physical activity, and metabolic rate, negatively affects the digestive system. Research published in the Frontiers in Microbiology journal suggests that the monsoon season brings a host of health issues related to the digestive system. The main cause of this is high humidity, as it makes the body unable to dissipate heat, making it feel sluggish. Moreover, digestion can become even slower as the humid weather gives way to dehydration, affecting the efficiency of the digestive system.

Why High Humidity Slows Your Metabolism

When the environment has high humidity, your metabolic rate can slow down, resulting in digestive issues. Research published in the Environmental Health Perspectives Journal suggests that your metabolic rate is tied to high atmospheric humidity. The body undergoes heat stress, impaired thermoregulation, and slower gut function, leading to digestive slowdown. These causes may be collectively contributing to feelings of sluggishness, fatigue, bloating, or reduced physical activity. This is what makes the metabolism feel lower.

Signs Your Digestion May Be Slowing Down During Monsoon

Digestive slowdown during monsoon can be identified when people experience symptoms such as the following:

Bloating

Gas

Heaviness after meals

Low appetite

Constipation

Feeling tired after eating

These symptoms are a sign that your digestive system is suffering from the negative effects of high humidity. Bloating in the monsoon is common, as the food takes time to travel through the digestive tract, impacting how nutrients are absorbed in the gut.

How Can Your Boost Your Metabolism In Monsoon

1. Choose Light, Easily Digestible Meals

To maintain your digestive health during the monsoon, it is important to choose light and highly digestible meals. Nutrient-dense foods such as khichdi, soups, steamed vegetables, moong dal, and seasonal fruits can make a difference. Your digestive health needs all the help it can get during rainy weather, and it is best to avoid heavy, oily, or fried foods that can worsen your digestive discomfort.

2. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

High humidity can mask the signs of dehydration, as the body shows similar signs when it is under heat stress. The body needs optimum levels of hydration for it to be able to deal with high humidity and process the food it eats at the same time. This can be prevented when hydrating drinks such as coconut water, lemon water, and herbal infusions are a part of your daily hydrating routine.

3. Support Gut Health With Probiotic Foods

Your gut environment needs a constant influx of fermented foods that can provide enhanced gut bacteria diversity. Choosing probiotic-rich foods that can facilitate digestive functioning is necessary during the monsoon season. Research published in the Frontiers in Microbiology Journal suggests that gut health needs healthy bacterial strains that can support digestion and improve immune system functioning.

4. Avoid Overeating And Late-Night Meals

Eating too much or bingeing can trigger digestive issues faster during the monsoon season. This is also possible when late-night meals become the norm. Research published in the Appetite Journal suggests that overeating and late-night meals can worsen stomach issues such as bloating and sluggishness. To combat these types of digestive issues, mindful eating needs to be practised daily, as your connection to the food you eat can influence the impact on your gut.

5. Move Your Body Daily

Research published in the Scientific Reports highlights that daily body movement is necessary for combating sluggish digestion. Making exercises such as walking, yoga, stretching, and indoor workouts during heavy rain outside can make a difference in your gut health.

When these types of exercises are performed daily, their positive effect on your metabolism can be measured.

Common Monsoon Habits That Can Harm Digestion

People generally experience digestive issues after they have consumed the wrong food combinations or their hydration levels are poor. An excess intake of fried snacks, street food, or reduced activity levels can trigger stomach issues. This can worsen when there is overconsumption of sugary beverages to hydrate; then it can raise your blood sugar levels and make digestion even slower.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A medical consult is necessary when your body is sending warning signs that are making it harder for your digestive system to function. These warning signs can be the following:

Persistent abdominal pain

Chronic constipation

Blood in stools

Unexplained weight loss

Frequent vomiting or diarrhea

Monsoon digestion can affect you if you don't take charge of your internal well-being by practising digestion-boosting habits. Your digestive system is responsible for much more than people believe, and it can influence your metabolic rate and nutrient absorption rate.

Also Read: Top Gastroenterologist Warns About The Health Risks Of Sleeping In A Highly Chilled Room After Eating

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.