Mounjaro: Everything You Need To Know About This Medication

Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, a prescription medication developed by Eli Lilly that is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. It is a once-weekly injectable drug that helps manage blood sugar levels by mimicking two important hormones GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) that regulate insulin secretion and appetite. Mounjaro is unique because it's the first medication approved that targets both these hormones, offering better blood sugar control and weight loss compared to existing GLP-1 receptor agonists. Recently, it has also gained attention for its significant weight-loss effects, even in people who are overweight or obese but do not have diabetes, though this use may vary by country and approval status. Keep reading as we discuss everything you need to know about this medication.

How it works

Mounjaro helps lower blood glucose by stimulating insulin release when blood sugar is high and reducing the amount of sugar produced by the liver. It also slows down digestion, which reduces the speed at which sugar enters the bloodstream after eating. The GIP component may enhance how the body responds to insulin and help reduce appetite, leading to gradual, sustained weight loss in many users.

Benefits

Apart from effective blood sugar control, Mounjaro has shown significant benefits in weight management, with some clinical trials showing up to 20% body weight loss in participants. This makes it a promising option for people with type 2 diabetes and those struggling with obesity-related health issues. It may also lower the risk of cardiovascular events and improve cholesterol levels, though long-term studies are still underway.

Possible side effects

Like many medications, Mounjaro can come with side effects. Common ones include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, and loss of appetite, especially when starting the drug or increasing the dose. These symptoms often subside as the body adjusts. More serious but rare side effects include pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney problems due to dehydration, and severe gastrointestinal issues. There is also a black box warning due to the risk of thyroid C-cell tumours, including medullary thyroid carcinoma, observed in animal studies so it's not recommended for people with a personal or family history of such conditions.

Who should avoid it

Mounjaro is not approved for use in people with type 1 diabetes, and those with a history of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, or medullary thyroid carcinoma should avoid it. It's also not typically recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding unless deemed absolutely necessary by a healthcare provider. Always consult a doctor to evaluate if it's the right fit.

Administration and monitoring

Mounjaro is injected subcutaneously (under the skin) once a week, usually in the thigh, stomach, or upper arm. It's important to monitor blood sugar levels, weight, and digestive symptoms during the course of treatment. Regular kidney function tests, liver function panels, and monitoring for any abdominal symptoms are advisable while on this medication.

Mounjaro represents a breakthrough in diabetes and weight management due to its dual-hormone approach. However, it is not a quick fix. It works best when combined with lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and close medical supervision. While its effects are promising, it's crucial to use it responsibly and only under medical guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.