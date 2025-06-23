Are Mounjaro Jabs Safe? Mass Rollout Of Weight Loss Drug To Start In UK

For the first time, general practitioners (GPs) across the United Kingdom will be allowed to give prescriptions for a popular weight loss injection - Mounjaro, or tirzepatide. The drug, sometimes referred to as "skinny jabs", is an anti-diabetic drug made by the US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. The company said that the drug saw a "positive" response in India.

The UK's National Health Service (NHS) to monitor the mass rollout that will see around 220,000 people with the "greatest need" receive the weight loss jabs over the next three years. So far, people have been able to access the drug through a special weight loss service. Now, GPs can prescribe it to severely obese people and those who are suffering from other health problems.

How does Mounjaro work?

It slows down the process of food digestion and also lowers blood sugar, similar to other weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. Mounjaro is used to manage type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss. Its active ingredient, tirzepatide, works by activating two hormone receptors in the gut: GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (gastric inhibitory polypeptide). This dual mechanism helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

What are the potential side effects of Mounjaro?

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Digestive discomfort

Injection site irritation

Earlier this month, the UK government said that women taking popular medicines for weight loss and diabetes are being reminded to use "effective contraception" while taking these medicines.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said, "Skinny jabs are medicines licensed to treat specific medical conditions and should not be used as aesthetic or cosmetic treatments. They are not a quick fix to lose weight and have not been assessed to be safe when used in this way."

"Our guidance offers patients a "one stop shop" for our up-to-date advice on how to use these powerful medicines safely," Cave added.

Mounjaro's positive response in India

The US-based pharmaceutical company said that the drug saw a "positive" response in India and beat rival Novo Nordisk in March this year to introduce its diabetes and weight-loss drug in India.

Data from research firm PharmaTrac revealed that Mounjaro has sold more than 81,570 units in India, totalling about 239.4 million rupees ($2.76 million) as of May. The drug logged a 60% rise in overall sales between April and May.

"Since 2020, Lilly has invested over $50 billion to increase production capacity (for global supply). We remain fully committed to meeting the demand for our medicines across the country," the company said recently.